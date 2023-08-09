Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki

    Today on Nagasaki Memorial Day we are reminded of the need to promote peace and work towards nuclear disarmament. Let us remember and reflect on the horrific deeds Hiroshima and Nagasaki had to face on this day due to nuclear weapons. by Leona Merlin Antony

    The world gathers to remember the terrible atomic bombing of Nagasaki by the bomb which was named "Little Boy" in 1945 during World War II on August 9th, Nagasaki Memorial Day. This tragic anniversary serves as a reminder of both the value of cultivating peace and the human cost of nuclear weapons. The tragedy and its significance are reflected in these six major elements:

    1. The Atomic Bombing

    Three days after Hiroshima was bombed, on August 9, 1945, a second atomic bomb was detonated on Nagasaki. The bomb's intense heat and radiation rapidly turned the city into a wasteland of carnage, causing extensive damage and fatalities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by UNESCO (@unesco)

    2. Humanitarian Impact

    Because of the short- and long-term effects of radiation exposure, it is difficult to determine the exact number of persons who perished as a result of the bombing. The survivors, referred to as hibakusha, suffered from serious health problems and psychological trauma that still have an impact on them and their families.

    3. Calls for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament

    The bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki served as a sobering reminder of the terrible effects of nuclear weapons. It fuelled efforts worldwide to promote nuclear disarmament, peace, and the avoidance of further use of these heinous weapons.

    4. The Message of Hope from Nagasaki

    Despite the catastrophe, Nagasaki has come to represent fortitude and hope. The city's dedication to world peace and its initiatives to foster intercultural understanding illustrate the possibility of reconciliation and togetherness even in the face of great sorrow.

    5. The Hibakusha's Stories

    The testimonies of the hibakusha, who were survivors of atomic blasts, are potent testaments to the horrors of nuclear warfare. Their stories highlight how vital it is for countries to work towards a nuclear-weapons-free future.

    6. Global Efforts for Peace

    International organizations, governments, and peace activists continue to observe Nagasaki Memorial Day all around the world. Their combined efforts serve as a reminder of the value of diplomacy, communication, and collaboration in halting further acts of violence.

     

