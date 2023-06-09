Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Cancer Survivors Day: 15 cancer survivors walk the ramp as they celebrate the triumphs

    The event organised by Manipal Hospitals was filled with inspiring stories of athletes, engineers, school students, management professionals, homemakers, entrepreneurs, and all-rounders who spoke at length about their struggles and how perseverance helped them fight cancer.

    National Cancer Survivors Day: 15 cancer survivors walk the ramp as they celebrate the triumphs RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Manipal Hospitals commemorated National Cancer Survivors Day by organising a ramp walk for 15 cancer survivors of different ages, allowing them to tell their stories and spread the message that cancer is treatable. Ms. Prema Neravanda Chengappa, a well-known actress from the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries, attended the ceremony.

    The Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre staff was also present across all cluster units to impart knowledge on improving therapeutic modalities utilised to combat 10 forms of cancer. The celebrity also joined the cancer survivors, carers, and physicians on stage to congratulate them on their courageous journey in the fight against cancer.  

    The event began with a unique ramp walk by cancer sufferers and carers. The ramp walk began with the youngest cancer survivor, 3-year-old Rishab (Name Change), and finished with the oldest survivor, 102-year-old Mr. Nanjundaswamy. They all donned a sash of different colours, signifying different forms of cancer and spoke about their experiences with cancer.

    Also Read: From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods

    Following the ramp walk, all patients and their surgeons / treating oncologists were summoned to the dais one by one to talk for 5 minutes about their treatment journey, obstacles, and advanced treatment modalities employed to battle their disease. 

    Ms. Prema Neravanda Chengappa, a well-known Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema actress, stated on occasion, "I would like to thank Manipal Hospitals for giving me this opportunity to spend time with these 15 cancer warriors." Fighting cancer demands tremendous mental and physical strength. Their stories of tenacity and determination serve as great motivators for others facing cancer." 

    The inspiring experiences of athletes, engineers, school students, management professionals, housewives, entrepreneurs, and all-rounders who spoke at length about their hardships and how tenacity helped them overcome cancer were shared at the event.  

    Also Read: World Food Safety Day 2023: 6 steps to assure protection of eatables

    There were 14 cancer survivors in attendance, including Lakshmikant (52), Amudha (42), Suguna (50), Rajkumar (67), Dayananda (44), Irfan (19), Sandhya (45), S. Mahesh (60), Susan (67), Bhaskara (44), H N Krishnamurthy (75), Mr. Nanjundaswamy (102), Yogita (29), Mr. Vishal (27) and Rishab (3).

    National Cancer Survivors Day: 15 cancer survivors walk the ramp as they celebrate the triumphs RBA

    "At Manipal Hospitals, we have always prioritised maintaining quality care and treatment of patients using advanced technologies," stated Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer (COO). We were the first institution in India to adopt immunotherapy for cancer patients, recognising its promise far before others."  

    The event was attended by all Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre staff from all cluster units and educated the audience on the most recent trends and developments in oncology. They emphasised the latest therapeutic procedures used to treat patients of various ages, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy.

     

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unravelling Brain Tumors: A comprehensive guide to symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment RBA

    Unravelling Brain Tumors: A comprehensive guide to symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

    Daily Horoscope for June 9 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 9, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope ADC

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope

    Daily Horoscope for June 8 2023 Gemini Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aries Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Capricorn; good day for Libra

    Recent Stories

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal NR-332 June 9 2023 updates Check prizes, winners

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal (NR-332) 9 June 2023: Check prizes, time of draw and more

    football WATCH Karim Benzema reveals key reason behind Al-Ittihad move as ex-Real Madrid icon gets hero's welcome in Jeddah snt

    WATCH: Benzema reveals key reason behind Al-Ittihad move as ex-Real Madrid icon gets hero's welcome in Jeddah

    Apple Vision Pro Mark Zuckerberg tries Rs 2 88 lakh worth headset Here is what he said about it gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: Mark Zuckerberg tries Rs 2.88 lakh-worth headset; Here's what he said about it

    Kerala MVD dept AI Camera detects over 1 lakh traffic violations; but sent only 3000 notices due to technical glitches anr

    Kerala MVD in trouble: AI camera detects over 1 lakh traffic violations; Only 3000 notices sent so far

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon