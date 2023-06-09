National Cancer Survivors Day: 15 cancer survivors walk the ramp as they celebrate the triumphs

The event organised by Manipal Hospitals was filled with inspiring stories of athletes, engineers, school students, management professionals, homemakers, entrepreneurs, and all-rounders who spoke at length about their struggles and how perseverance helped them fight cancer.

Manipal Hospitals commemorated National Cancer Survivors Day by organising a ramp walk for 15 cancer survivors of different ages, allowing them to tell their stories and spread the message that cancer is treatable. Ms. Prema Neravanda Chengappa, a well-known actress from the Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries, attended the ceremony.

The Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre staff was also present across all cluster units to impart knowledge on improving therapeutic modalities utilised to combat 10 forms of cancer. The celebrity also joined the cancer survivors, carers, and physicians on stage to congratulate them on their courageous journey in the fight against cancer.

The event began with a unique ramp walk by cancer sufferers and carers. The ramp walk began with the youngest cancer survivor, 3-year-old Rishab (Name Change), and finished with the oldest survivor, 102-year-old Mr. Nanjundaswamy. They all donned a sash of different colours, signifying different forms of cancer and spoke about their experiences with cancer.

Also Read: From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods

Following the ramp walk, all patients and their surgeons / treating oncologists were summoned to the dais one by one to talk for 5 minutes about their treatment journey, obstacles, and advanced treatment modalities employed to battle their disease.

Ms. Prema Neravanda Chengappa, a well-known Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema actress, stated on occasion, "I would like to thank Manipal Hospitals for giving me this opportunity to spend time with these 15 cancer warriors." Fighting cancer demands tremendous mental and physical strength. Their stories of tenacity and determination serve as great motivators for others facing cancer."

The inspiring experiences of athletes, engineers, school students, management professionals, housewives, entrepreneurs, and all-rounders who spoke at length about their hardships and how tenacity helped them overcome cancer were shared at the event.

Also Read: World Food Safety Day 2023: 6 steps to assure protection of eatables

There were 14 cancer survivors in attendance, including Lakshmikant (52), Amudha (42), Suguna (50), Rajkumar (67), Dayananda (44), Irfan (19), Sandhya (45), S. Mahesh (60), Susan (67), Bhaskara (44), H N Krishnamurthy (75), Mr. Nanjundaswamy (102), Yogita (29), Mr. Vishal (27) and Rishab (3).

"At Manipal Hospitals, we have always prioritised maintaining quality care and treatment of patients using advanced technologies," stated Mr. Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer (COO). We were the first institution in India to adopt immunotherapy for cancer patients, recognising its promise far before others."

The event was attended by all Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre staff from all cluster units and educated the audience on the most recent trends and developments in oncology. They emphasised the latest therapeutic procedures used to treat patients of various ages, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy.