From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods

Hair loss is one of the most troublesome health issues that people have to face almost on a daily basis. Having taken proper care of our hair, we still have not found out the perfect solution to the chronic problem. People use different hair care products and medicines to tackle the issue. But, it is important enough to note that diet also plays a huge role in hair growth and controlling hair fall. Here are 6 superfoods to have for preventing hair loss daily.

1. Eggs: You can make eggs a part of your diet to prevent hair fall and make your silky black tresses really stronger. Apart from being the best source of protein, it is also rich in biotin, which helps to improve hair growth.

2. Berries: Berries are also quite beneficial for strengthening hair. They are rich in vitamins, which prevent hair breakage and accelerate their growth.

3. Spinach: Spinach is helpful in stimulating hair growth and preventing hair fall. Folate, iron, and vitamins A and C in spinach, also aid to protect the hair from breakage.

4. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish such as salmon, herring, and mackerel is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. This can improve hair growth and make it thicker.

5. Avocado: Avocado consumption can also help a lot in having faster hair health. Avocado is rich in vitamin E. It is also a great source of antioxidants, which help prevent oxidative stress.



6. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A. Thi vitamin is mandatory for hair growth. It affects sebum production, which stops hair fall and makes them silky and strong.