Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai ranked among 20 best cities in the world in 2024; see complete list here

    According to the Time Out survey, Mumbai encapsulates the essence of India, offering a mosaic of experiences that span historical depth to contemporary vibrancy, spiritual sanctuaries to sporting fervor, and traces of colonial heritage to the pulsating rhythm of modern life.

    Mumbai ranked among 20 best cities in the world in 2024; see complete list here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    In the quest to define what makes a city exceptional, Time Out's latest survey has delved into the diverse aspects that contribute to the unique charm of urban living. Factors such as vibrant neighborhoods, affordable dining and entertainment options, rich cultural activities, resident contentment, green spaces, and a strong sense of community spirit all play a role in determining a city's standing.

    The 2024 results are in, and New York City emerges as the crowned jewel, topping the list of the world's premier cities. Recognized for its vibrant food scene, rich cultural offerings, stunning beauty, and the overall happiness of its residents, the Big Apple's allure is so potent that 15% of survey respondents expressed a desire to relocate there. Shaye Weaver, editor of Time Out New York, attributes the city's top ranking to its resilience, constant innovation, and trendsetting nature, which draw people back repeatedly.

    Securing the second spot is Cape Town, South Africa, celebrated for its dynamic cultural scene, featuring numerous galleries, studios, and public events, including the Cape Town Art Fair, the largest art fair in Africa.

    In a notable representation for India, Mumbai claims the 12th spot in the global ranking. According to the Time Out survey, Mumbai encapsulates the essence of India, offering a mosaic of experiences that span historical depth to contemporary vibrancy, spiritual sanctuaries to sporting fervor, and traces of colonial heritage to the pulsating rhythm of modern life. The city's allure is accentuated by the enchanting world of Bollywood and the soothing touch of the Arabian Sea's breeze, creating a vibrant playground of contrasts.

    Time Out's survey taps into the experiences and perspectives of urban residents worldwide, providing a comprehensive snapshot of what makes a city exceptional. As we navigate the evolving landscape of global urban living, these rankings serve as a testament to the dynamic and diverse qualities that continue to define our most beloved cities. Whether it's the iconic skyline of New York, the cultural vibrancy of Cape Town, or the contrasting tapestry of Mumbai, these cities showcase the richness and uniqueness that contribute to their exceptional status on the global stage.

    The Time Out Index's top 20 cities for 2024 are as follows:

    1. New York City, USA
    2. Cape Town, South Africa
    3. Berlin, Germany
    4. London, U.K.
    5. Madrid, Spain
    6. Mexico City, Mexico
    7. Liverpool, U.K.
    8. Tokyo, Japan
    9. Rome, Italy
    10. Porto, Portugal
    11. Paris, France
    12. Mumbai, India
    13. Lisbon, Portugal
    14. Chicago, USA
    15. Manchester, UK
    16. São Paulo, Brazil
    17. Los Angeles, USA
    18. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    19. Lagos
    20. Melbourne, Australia

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? History, theme, significance, quotes & more snt

    National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? History, theme, significance, quotes & more

    How can COVID-19 damage your gut? 5 ways to keep your stomach healthy RKK EAI

    How can COVID-19 damage your gut? 5 ways to keep your stomach healthy

    Winter haircare: Know how to maintain vibrant hair color with henna cream RBA

    Winter haircare: Know how to maintain vibrant hair color with henna cream

    Daily Horoscope for January 24, 2024: Difficult day for Capricorn, Aries; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 24, 2024: Difficult day for Capricorn, Aries; good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    What will be Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' runtime on OTT? RKK

    What will be Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' runtime on OTT?

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS RBA

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate avv

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate

    Mandya teacher murder case: Killer found while enquiring about Deepika with her father vkp

    Mandya teacher murder case: Killer found while enquiring about Deepika with her father

    Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha in 'Chennai Story'? Details here RKK

    Has Shruti Haasan replaced Samantha in 'Chennai Story'? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon