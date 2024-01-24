Mumbai ranked among 20 best cities in the world in 2024; see complete list here

According to the Time Out survey, Mumbai encapsulates the essence of India, offering a mosaic of experiences that span historical depth to contemporary vibrancy, spiritual sanctuaries to sporting fervor, and traces of colonial heritage to the pulsating rhythm of modern life.

In the quest to define what makes a city exceptional, Time Out's latest survey has delved into the diverse aspects that contribute to the unique charm of urban living. Factors such as vibrant neighborhoods, affordable dining and entertainment options, rich cultural activities, resident contentment, green spaces, and a strong sense of community spirit all play a role in determining a city's standing.

The 2024 results are in, and New York City emerges as the crowned jewel, topping the list of the world's premier cities. Recognized for its vibrant food scene, rich cultural offerings, stunning beauty, and the overall happiness of its residents, the Big Apple's allure is so potent that 15% of survey respondents expressed a desire to relocate there. Shaye Weaver, editor of Time Out New York, attributes the city's top ranking to its resilience, constant innovation, and trendsetting nature, which draw people back repeatedly.

Securing the second spot is Cape Town, South Africa, celebrated for its dynamic cultural scene, featuring numerous galleries, studios, and public events, including the Cape Town Art Fair, the largest art fair in Africa.

In a notable representation for India, Mumbai claims the 12th spot in the global ranking. According to the Time Out survey, Mumbai encapsulates the essence of India, offering a mosaic of experiences that span historical depth to contemporary vibrancy, spiritual sanctuaries to sporting fervor, and traces of colonial heritage to the pulsating rhythm of modern life. The city's allure is accentuated by the enchanting world of Bollywood and the soothing touch of the Arabian Sea's breeze, creating a vibrant playground of contrasts.

Time Out's survey taps into the experiences and perspectives of urban residents worldwide, providing a comprehensive snapshot of what makes a city exceptional. As we navigate the evolving landscape of global urban living, these rankings serve as a testament to the dynamic and diverse qualities that continue to define our most beloved cities. Whether it's the iconic skyline of New York, the cultural vibrancy of Cape Town, or the contrasting tapestry of Mumbai, these cities showcase the richness and uniqueness that contribute to their exceptional status on the global stage.

The Time Out Index's top 20 cities for 2024 are as follows:

1. New York City, USA

2. Cape Town, South Africa

3. Berlin, Germany

4. London, U.K.

5. Madrid, Spain

6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Liverpool, U.K.

8. Tokyo, Japan

9. Rome, Italy

10. Porto, Portugal

11. Paris, France

12. Mumbai, India

13. Lisbon, Portugal

14. Chicago, USA

15. Manchester, UK

16. São Paulo, Brazil

17. Los Angeles, USA

18. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

19. Lagos

20. Melbourne, Australia