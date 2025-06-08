Vietnam is an ideal dream vacation destination for solo travel, with a mix of stunning landscapes, historical context, and a vibrant culture. Vietnam offers something for all - whether an explorer, food enthusiast, or history enthusiast. Seven activities to do to create memories to remember on your solo travel are listed below.

7 things to do in Vietnam during your solo trip:

1. Go to the Cu Chi Tunnels:

Go back in time and explore the Cu Chi Tunnels, a war tunnel complex of the Vietnam War. This is a look at the resourcefulness of Vietnamese people. If you are based in Ho Chi Minh City, this is a good day out.

Tip:

If you are claustrophobic, you may not wish to crawl through the tunnels and instead walk through the exhibits on the surface.

2. Cruise Ha Long Bay

A solo visit to Vietnam would be incomplete without a boat ride in the Ha Long Bay, a World Heritage Site of UNESCO fame for its jade waters and giant limestone islets. You can take a day cruise or an overnight stay aboard a boat to imbibe the majesty.

Tip:

Choose a group tour so that you learn about other travelers and can share the experience with them.

3. Discover Hoi An's Ancient Town

Hoi An is a quaint town with lantern-filmed streets, ancient buildings, and a relaxed atmosphere. You can walk over the Japanese Covered Bridge, go shopping for custom-made clothes, or just have a riverside coffee.

Tip:

Visit in the evening when the lanterns are lit, casting a mystical light over the town.

4. Enjoy Vietnamese Street Food

Vietnam is a culinary heaven. Sample Pho (Vietnamese noodle soup), Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwich), and Goi Cuon (fresh spring rolls) from street vendors. Every place has specialties, so do sample.

Tip:

Take a street food tour to find the best secrets and learn about Vietnamese cuisine.

5. Drive the Hai Van Pass

For spectacular ocean views, drive a motorbike or take a tour to ride along the Hai Van Pass, a mountain road from Hue to Da Nang. Scenery on the coast will leave you breathless.

Tip:

If you feel nervous driving a motorbike alone, try a guided motorbike tour.

6. Take a cruise around the Mekong Delta

Take a boat tour of the Mekong Delta, where villages, rice paddies, and floating markets drift by. The region is a glimpse into rural Vietnamese life and perfect for a peaceful escape from the cities.

Tip:

Start your tour early in the day to see the floating markets during their busiest time.

7. Trek Through Sapa's Rice Terraces

If you enjoy nature and adventure, trek in Sapa in northern Vietnam across beautiful rice terraces and minority villages. The scenery is breathtaking, and the warmth of hospitality from the locals only makes it better.

Tip:

Engage a local guide to know more about the customs and culture of the ethnic groups.