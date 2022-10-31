Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

Actress and mother of two Mandira Bedi recently posted a few videos of her workout during her vacation, which her followers later loved. Fans call Mandira Bedi an Inspiration

Mandira Bedi is unquestionably one of the fittest celebs on the planet. Even at the age of 50, the actress and anchor maintains a great figure and also continues to be an inspiration to many. Her commitment to fitness is clear in her social media exercise videos.



Mandira uploaded an Instagram Reel a few hours ago that was a montage of her doing various activities even while on vacation.

Attempting to motivate her fans not to skip their workouts even during a vacation, Mandira wrote, “Solo trip or #familyvacay , never without a few workouts!! Massive calorie burn (along with the massive calorie intake !! For me, variety is the spice of life! So it was Gym, swim and the great outdoors!!"

The video showed her swimming in the pool, performing lunges and shoulder taps, jogging on the treadmill, and performing other workouts both inside and outside the resort where she is vacationing.

Mandira appeared to inspire people with her workout video and pictures, as many remarked they needed to get back to their fitness regimes. One follower commented, “You are an inspiration. During my vacay, gained so much. Now have to rush to get back."

Another user wrote, “You go girl! Such strength and perseverance to push through and March ahead with discipline and dedication and determination Such an inspiration."