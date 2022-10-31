Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

    Actress and mother of two Mandira Bedi recently posted a few videos of her workout during her vacation, which her followers later loved. Fans call Mandira Bedi an Inspiration

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Mandira Bedi is unquestionably one of the fittest celebs on the planet. Even at the age of 50, the actress and anchor maintains a great figure and also continues to be an inspiration to many. Her commitment to fitness is clear in her social media exercise videos.

    Mandira uploaded an Instagram Reel a few hours ago that was a montage of her doing various activities even while on vacation.

    Also Read: STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

    Attempting to motivate her fans not to skip their workouts even during a vacation, Mandira wrote, “Solo trip or #familyvacay , never without a few workouts!! Massive calorie burn (along with the massive calorie intake !! For me, variety is the spice of life! So it was Gym, swim and the great outdoors!!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

    The video showed her swimming in the pool, performing lunges and shoulder taps, jogging on the treadmill, and performing other workouts both inside and outside the resort where she is vacationing. 

    Also Read: Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

    Mandira appeared to inspire people with her workout video and pictures, as many remarked they needed to get back to their fitness regimes. One follower commented, “You are an inspiration. During my vacay, gained so much. Now have to rush to get back."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

    Another user wrote, “You go girl! Such strength and perseverance to push through and March ahead with discipline and dedication and determination Such an inspiration."

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks RBA

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 31 to November 6

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 31 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 31, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Scorpio; be careful Libra

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from October 31 to November 6 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 31 to November 6

    Recent Stories

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit Heres what Elon Musk said gcw

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks RBA

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse No fitness certificate issued before reopening after repair work gcw

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart RBA

    STOP eating refined rice; Know how white rice can affect your heart

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges know how much Report gcw

    Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon