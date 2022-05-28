Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance of the day

    New Delhi, First Published May 28, 2022, 7:15 AM IST

    Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28, coinciding with the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022. The day emphasises the importance of menstrual care and raises awareness about women's social issues during menstruation and those who do not have access to sanitary products.

    History of the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022
    The German non-profit WASH United established Menstrual Hygiene Day in 2013. It was first observed globally in 2014 and has grown since then.

    For the past three years, the World Menstrual Hygiene Day movement has used the hashtag #ItsTimeForAction to call for action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene.

    Significance of the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022
    The objective of Menstrual Hygiene Day is to unite the voices and actions of non-profit organisations, government agencies, individuals, and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for everyone all over the globe.

    The day aims to break the silence, raise awareness, and change negative social norms surrounding menstrual health and hygiene.

    The day is an opportunity to engage decision-makers and raise the political priority of menstrual health and hygiene action at the global, national, and local levels.

    Theme of the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022
    The theme of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 is "to create a world where no woman or girl is held back because they menstruate by 2030."

    Following the official website, "This means a world in which every girl or woman is empowered to manage her menstruation in a safe, sanitary, confident, and shame-free manner." 

    The vision, everyone has access to and can afford their preferred menstrual products. 

    Period stigma and social discrimination are a thing of the past.

    Everyone, including men and boys, is familiar with the basics of menstruation.

    Everywhere in the world, everyone has access to period-friendly water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

    The hashtag #WeAreCommitted will be used for the 2022 campaign. It will be used by organisations worldwide to publicly declare their commitment to contributing to the overarching goal and to set an example for others to follow.
     

