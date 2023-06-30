Men's Health 101: What is male infertility? Know causes and risk elements

Typically, women bear most of the burden of infertility, even though infertility affects both genders equally. Here, we will delve into the reasons and risk factors, giving insights on a topic that demands more thought and study.

Male infertility is a predominant and often overlooked issue that can cause an impact on the overall well-being of a person, especially emotional and reproductive health. Typically, the infertility burden is borne by women most of the time, whereas infertility impacts both genders equally. In this article, we will dive into the causes, and risk elements, revealing insights on this topic that deserves greater consideration and understanding. We spoke to Dr. Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills , Hyderabad, who gave us some insights.

Understanding Male Infertility

Male infertility alludes to the inability of a man to contribute to a successful pregnancy regardless of regular unprotected sex with the partner. It has been assessed that male infertility is responsible for approximately 40-50% of all infertility cases. Various elements can confer to male infertility, including anomalies in sperm production, blockage in the reproductive tract, genetic disorders, hormonal imbalance, and lifestyle factors that discreetly affect male fertility like excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, tobacco, and obesity. While the specific causes for male infertility can vary, the repercussions are significant, which can affect a couple’s dream of having a life as a parent and impact an individual's psychological and emotional well-being.

The emotional roller-coaster:

Men confronting infertility go through such emotional turmoil that can be overwhelming. Fertility struggles can set off a range of emotions, including guilt, frustration, sadness, disappointment, and a significant sense of loss. Men might encounter a sense of failure, disappointment, and inadequacy, as societal expectations frequently link masculinity with the ability to conceive. The strain to satisfy personal and societal expectations of parenthood can intensify these feelings. Moreover, watching their partner’s misery further compounds these emotions. That is why it is crucial to perceive that male infertility's mental or psychological impact is a substantial aspect of the comprehensive infertility experience.

Risk elements and lifestyle choices

Certain lifestyle choices and risky factors can significantly affect male fertility. Age as a factor assumes a part in the whole gamble of infertility as sperm quality and quantity generally declines with age. Also, exposure to environmental factors like radiation, toxins, and pesticides can adversely influence sperm production and functioning. Men should know about these gamble/risk factors and pursue informed decisions to protect their reproductive health.

Challenges to Masculinity Identity:

Infertility can challenge a man’s feeling of masculinity and identity. Conventional orientation of gender roles is often associated with virility and procreation with manhood, and infertility can upset these profoundly instilled beliefs. Men might scrutinize their values, feel a sense of emasculation, or experience a law of direction, purpose, and identity. The cultural stigma of the social disgrace of necromancing male infertility can exacerbate these sentiments, leaving men feeling isolated and hesitant to seek support. Establishing an environment that encourages open and compassionate discussion about male infertility can assist with countering these challenges and provide men with a strong supportive network to navigate this complex emotional terrain.

Coping techniques and support:

Building effective and comfortable coping strategies and seeking support are indispensable for men confronting infertility. It is essential to track down healthy outlets to process or deal with these emotions, such as being active in various hobbies, engaging in physical activities, talking to a friend, or confiding in a trusted guide, or one can practice journaling too. Participating in support groups, specifically for men facing infertility and proves to be a safe escape to share experiences, foster a sense of community, gain insight.

Conclusion: - Society needs to acknowledge and validate the psychological impacts of male infertility by providing platforms that help them access emotional support and encourage open up about the issues they face. We may encourage empathy, compassion, and support by being aware of males' emotional difficulties. It is critical to question conventional norms of masculinity and create safe spaces for men to speak candidly about their experiences. We make great progress towards de-stigmatizing male infertility and ensuring that men facing this difficulty receive the all-encompassing treatment they need by encouraging awareness, empathy, and readily available support systems and fertility specialists who can address these issues.