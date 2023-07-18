Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    Embark on a journey through Jodhpur's rich heritage: explore Mehrangarh Fort, blue streets, serene gardens, bustling markets, step wells, rural villages, and zip-lining adventures. Discover the vibrant colors and cultural treasures of the "Blue City."

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bhawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Nestled in the enchanting landscape of Rajasthan, India, lies the mesmerizing city of Jodhpur. Known as the "Blue City" for its captivating azure-hued houses that dot the skyline, Jodhpur is a treasure trove of history, culture, and architectural marvels. From majestic forts to tranquil gardens, this city offers a plethora of experiences for every traveler.

    Mehrangarh Fort
    Perched atop a rocky hill, Mehrangarh Fort is an awe-inspiring structure that embodies the grandeur of Jodhpur. Its colossal walls and intricate carvings evoke a sense of awe, while the palaces within showcase the opulence of the Rajput rulers. Explore the museum inside to delve into the city's rich heritage, and don't miss the panoramic views of Jodhpur from its ramparts.

    Jaswant Thada
    Located near Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada is a breathtaking marble cenotaph dedicated to Maharaja Jaswant Singh II. Admire the stunning architecture adorned with delicate marble latticework and visit the peaceful gardens surrounding it. This serene spot serves as a perfect retreat, offering tranquility amidst the city's hustle and bustle.

    Umaid Bhawan Palace
    Step into the lap of luxury and history at Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of the world's largest private residences. This magnificent palace, now partially converted into a hotel and museum, showcases the opulence of the bygone era. Marvel at its architectural splendor, explore the expansive gardens and learn about the royal family's fascinating legacy.

    Clock Tower and Sardar Market
    Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Jodhpur at the bustling Clock Tower and Sardar Market. Lose yourself in the maze of narrow lanes adorned with shops selling colorful textiles, handicrafts, spices, and local delicacies. Engage in lively haggling and experience the city's authentic flavors while savoring street food delights.

    Mandore Gardens
    Venture to the ancient capital of Marwar, where the enchanting Mandore Gardens await. Stroll through its landscaped gardens, adorned with ancient temples and intricately carved cenotaphs. The Hall of Heroes houses statues of revered rulers, offering a glimpse into the region's illustrious history. Enjoy the serene atmosphere and soak in the rich cultural heritage of Jodhpur.

    Explore the Blue City
    Embark on a journey through the narrow lanes of Jodhpur's old city, famed for its vibrant blue houses. Meander through the maze, capturing the picturesque streets adorned with blue facades that beautifully contrast against the golden sunlight. Engage with the friendly locals, witness their daily lives, and discover the age-old traditions that still thrive within these cobalt-colored walls.

    ALSO READ: City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage

    Visit the Step Wells
    Discover architectural wonders in the form of step wells, such as Toorji Ka Jhalra and Mahila Bagh Ka Jhalra. These intricately designed structures served as water reservoirs in ancient times. Marvel at the symmetrical steps and exquisite carvings that embellish these wells, reflecting the mastery of craftsmanship.

    Bishnoi Village
    Escape the city's bustle and visit the nearby Bishnoi Village, where the rural lifestyle of the Bishnoi community unfolds. Immerse yourself in their rich cultural heritage, witness their wildlife conservation efforts, and partake in their warm hospitality. Experience traditional activities like pottery, weaving, and wildlife safaris, gaining insight into the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

     

    ALSO READ: Dilwara temple to Brahma temple: Discover the spiritual gems of Rajasthan

    Flying Fox Zip-lining
    For adventure seekers, soar through the skies with Flying Fox and zip-line across Mehrangarh Fort. Experience an adrenaline rush as you glide over the fort's formidable walls, marveling at its architectural magnificence from a unique perspective. This thrilling escapade offers an unforgettable fusion of adventure and awe-inspiring views.

    Jodhpur's captivating attractions and cultural riches promise an extraordinary journey through time. Immerse yourself in the heritage, soak in the vibrant hues, and create lasting memories in the "Blue City" of Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History ATG EAI

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History

    Daily Horoscope for July 18 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Aries Gemini Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2023: Difficult day in Virgo; good day for Taurus, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for July 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health vma eai

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence gcw

    OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral RBA

    Rajinikanth in Maldives: Jailer star spotted walking on the beach; photo goes viral

    PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages AJR

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise anr

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists eliminated

    Army, J&K Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists killed in Poonch

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon