Followers of Jainism celebrate Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary with great devotion every year. In 2026, the festival falls in March, but there's some confusion about the exact date. Here's what you need to know.

New Delhi: India is home to a large community of people who follow Jainism, a religion whose origins are believed to date back to the time of Lord Krishna. The faith has many revered spiritual teachers known as Tirthankars, and Mahavir Swami is the most prominent among them. He dedicated his entire life to humanity, giving the world the powerful message of 'Live and let live'.

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Every year, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi (the 13th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of the moon) in the Chaitra month. However, for 2026, there seems to be some confusion about whether the festival is on March 30 or 31. Let's clear that up.

So, when is Mahavir Jayanti in 2026?

According to the Panchang (the Hindu calendar), the Trayodashi tithi begins at 7:09 AM on Monday, March 30, and ends at 6:56 AM on Tuesday, March 31.

Now, here's the key detail: religious festivals are often observed based on the sunrise time. Since the sunrise during the Trayodashi tithi will occur on March 31, scholars and experts have confirmed that Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on this day. The official Jain calendar also marks March 31 as the date for the festival.

Who was Mahavir Swami?

Mahavir Swami was the 24th Tirthankar in Jainism. His childhood name was Vardhaman. At the age of 30, he left his home and family in search of enlightenment. After 12 long years of intense meditation and penance, he attained true knowledge.

Following this, Mahavir Swami travelled across India for about 30 years, spreading the principles of Jainism. His teachings on non-violence, truth, and compassion are just as relevant today as they were centuries ago.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is a major festival celebrated with great faith across the country. The Jain community organises processions, and temples are beautifully decorated for the occasion. The day serves as a reminder for people to adopt Lord Mahavir's ideals in their own lives. Jain saints also deliver sermons, sharing his teachings with the devotees.



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The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. Our goal is only to provide this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.