    Mahalaya 2024: Who was Birendra Krishna Bhadra? Know where to listen Mahishasura Mardini online

    Birendra Krishna Bhadra is connected with Mahalaya worldwide, and the renowned radio presenter has long been revered, particularly on this day—Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitri Paksha.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 9:16 PM IST

    Mahalaya begins early in every Bengali home, probashi or not, at 4 a.m. Unlike other days, women and men, particularly seniors and children, are wide awake in the early hours, revelling in the ecstasy of Maa Durga's entry as the fabled Mahishasura Mardini, related by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on the radio. Mahalaya begins Devi Paksha and ends Pitri Paksha and will be completed with the Mahishasura Mardini performance in the early morning.

    For Bengalis, Birendra Krishna Bhadra's baritone voice as he recites the slokas captures the spirit of Mahalaya. Birendra Krishna Bhadra is connected with Mahalaya worldwide, and the renowned radio presenter has long been revered, particularly on this day.

    Who was Birendra Krishna Bhadra?
    Birendra Krishna Bhadra, born in August 1905 to Roy Bahadur Kalikrishna and Sarala Bala Devi in Ahiritola, North Kolkata, is a well-known actor, narrator, and theatrical director. In the 1930s, he worked for All India Radio, where he modified and reorganised various classics to create radio dramas.

    Birendra Krishna Bhadra and Mahishasura Mardini
    In the 1930s, All India Radio in Kolkata began transmitting the two-hour show Mahishashura Mardini. This show represents Devi Durga's incarnation following the unity of all the Gods' might and her later appearance as Mahisasuramardini in the battle with Mahishasura. Pankaj Kumar Mallik directed the music for Mahishashura Mardini, which Birendra Krishna Bhadra performed and Bani Kumar penned.

    Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini has been broadcast on All India Radio every Mahalaya for over 90 years after its commencement. Bhadra's performance is so famous that famed actor Uttam Kumar's performance in 1976 was not well received by the crowd.

    After Mahalaya, Goddess Durga is reported to embark on a pilgrimage from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on Earth with her offspring - Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartik, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati. The five days of Durga Puja are known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijaya Dashami. Maha Shashthi falls on October 8 this year, while Durga Puja concludes on October 13 with Vijay Dashami.

