Mahashivratri 2025: Ideal shivling size for home worship; Check HERE

Lifestyle
Religious texts outline several rules related to Shivling worship. One should worship Shivling only after knowing these rules. Learn about these rules on occasion of Mahashivratri
According to Shiv Purana, the Shivling established at home should not be larger than the size of a thumb. It is forbidden to establish a larger Shivling at home
According to the rules, more than one Shivling should not be kept in the worship place of the house. Keeping more than one Shivling in one place causes a clash in their energies
Try to establish the Shivling in the house in a place where there is a little openness, so that the energy of the Shivling can spread throughout the house
Whenever you worship Shivling at home, do not offer Kumkum and Turmeric by mistake. These are materials for women's adornment, so they are not used in the worship of Shivling
According to scholars, if the Shivling is broken, it should be respectfully immersed in the river and a new Shivling should be established in its place
Bhopal: Top 5 lakes to visit in this city of Lakes
8 stylish ways to wear a white shirt for any occasion
Mahashivaratri 2025: Offerings to avoid for successful Shiva puja
Seasonal hair fall woes? Try THESE 5 simple home remedies!