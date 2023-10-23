Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 23 to October 29, 2023

Aries

Ganesha says this week there will be many upheavals in your mind emotionally. This will not only upset you, but also affect your loved one. So if possible, plan to go on a long trip with them. This will also give you an opportunity to strengthen the relationship, getting closer to each other. Many such situations will arise this week, when you will be seen looking for stability in your married life. When you are unable to bring stability in life despite all efforts, it is possible that you get upset and take out all your anger on your spouse.

Taurus

Ganesha says If you and your boyfriend live in different cities, this week you will be seen talking to each other more than usual on the phone or other social media. During this time you will miss each other and you will feel very incomplete without your partner. The natives of this zodiac sign who are married, their harmony with the in-laws will be better than usual this week. Its positive effect will prove to be good for your married life, as well as the relationship between you and your partner will also show better effects due to it.

Gemini

Ganesha says as per the love prediction, this week will prove to improve the harmony between you and your loved one. Due to the improvement in mutual harmony, you will be successful in removing all the problems coming in your sacred relationship and this will also give you the opportunity to spend beautiful time with your lover. Married natives will forget all the troubles of the workplace this week, as soon as they come home. Because at this time the smiling face of your child or spouse will be very effective in relieving you of stress. In such a case, you would also like to spend some time with them at home.

Cancer

Ganesha says single natives this week can blindly trust anyone in search of love. Due to which later they will have to eat mouth to mouth. In such a case, you are advised to use your brain during this period in terms of romance and love. This week you may get some adverse results in your married life. But it must be understood that running away from bad situations is not their solution.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, your nature will be cheerful, but there is a possibility of re-emergence of some previous differences with your loved one, even if you don't want to. During this time, you will find that you are having a little more trouble understanding your partner's point of view than usual. In such a case, your losing control during this time can further increase the conflict. Ignoring the little wishes and things of your spouse, this week may cause trouble in your married life. In this way, giving importance to their words, by avoiding every adverse situation, you can save yourself from many types of mental stress.

Virgo

Ganesha says many times you start expecting everyone else to behave according to you, thinking that you are better. And you will be seen doing something similar this week too, in your love affairs. Which may make your lover angry, and it may also lead to useless arguments between the two of you. This week can prove to be the most difficult time in the life of many married natives. Because during this time, especially those married people who were thinking of expanding their married life, they will have to face many problems.

Libra

Ganesha says in terms of love this week, the yoga is becoming that those natives of this zodiac sign who were untouched by the feeling of love may find someone special at this time. In this case, giving time a little more, you need to allow only positive thoughts to enter your mind. Reminiscences of the beautiful days just before marriage can refresh your married life this week. Your memories of flirting, pacing back and forth and expressing your love to your partner will help bring you closer to a beautiful one, creating warmth between the two of you.

Scorpio

Ganesha says for lovers of your zodiac sign, this time will be very good and it will bring happiness in your love life. Because the auspicious position of the planets during this period can be said to be an ideal position for your love life. Some married natives of this zodiac sign will get a chance to hang out with their spouse this week, which will bring newness to the relationship. You can also visit a religious place with your spouse during this time.

Sagittarius

This week natives who are in love will be able to communicate openly with their lover as Venus is present in your seventh house as lord of sixth and eleventh houses. Due to this you will also realize that these things will work to dissolve the juice in your love and your beloved will please your heart with his sweet words during this period and this period will be the time to progress in your love. Intoxication of the happiness of married life will shadow your hearts and minds this week. Due to which you will find yourself in the arms of your partner whenever you get time. During this time, both of you will communicate openly with each other and also inform your partner about the circumstances of your life.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week such a sudden change in your romantic mood can make you very sad and upset. So while controlling your emotions, don't lose yourself too much in emotions, otherwise it can have a negative effect on different areas of your life. Due to adverse circumstances going on in married life this week, you may be attracted to people of the opposite sex other than your spouse, in search of emotional and mental happiness. However, you are advised not to do this. Otherwise your married life may be affected.

Aquarius

Ganesha says if you and your lover live in different cities, then with the presence of Venus in the fifth house this week, the two of you will be seen interacting with each other more than usual on the phone or on other social media. During this time you will miss each other and you may feel very incomplete without your partner. This week you will be successful in improving your relationship with your in-laws. This will also make your partner look very happy. Also, along with the increase in your respect in the in-laws, there will be happiness in your married life as well.

Pisces

Ganesha says you often get upset about losing in front of your loved one, but this week you are advised not to be generous in this matter. Because at this time you have to understand that sometimes losing your lover is not a trivial matter, but the beauty of your love. This week, due to your in-laws aspect, you may have an argument with your spouse as Rahu is placed in the second house. However, by the end of the week, that controversy looks set to end. So keep calm, wait for good time.