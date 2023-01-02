Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 2 to January 8

    Allow your relationship to progress while maintaining confidence, trust, and patience. Discover the love astrology forecast from January 2 to January 8 for the signs of Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, and more.

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 2 to January 8 AJR
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 1:20 AM IST

    Aries:

    Ganesha says for the lovers of Aries, this time will be very good and it will bring happiness in your love life as the auspicious planetary position. During this period can be said to be an ideal situation for your love life. If there was any kind of problem in the life of married people, then this week you will be able to solve it by talking to each other. After which there will be newness in your intimate relationships, as well as you will be seen spending time at home by taking time out of the office.

    Taurus:

    Ganesha says this week; you may feel some hesitation in establishing the necessary communication with your lover, even after trying your best. Because at this time you may find it difficult to explain to your loved one, your own circumstances or, what are the adversities you are facing in your life. In such a situation, keep trying and if needed, go to a quiet and beautiful place with the lover, try to communicate with them again. In the beginning of the week, it is possible that a family member may come between you and your spouse and cause a dispute. However, later, when the elders of the house will teach important lessons of life to both of you, forgetting every dispute, you will apologize to each other as well.

    Gemini:

    Ganesha says according to the prediction of love, this week will prove to be an improvement in the relationship between you and your beloved. Because due to this synergy, you will be able to overcome all the problems that are coming in your holy relationship and this will also give you an opportunity to spend beautiful time with your lover. With everything going well in married life this week, your nature will also seem cheerful. Due to which you can read some jokes related to married life from social media and send it to your partner.

    Cancer:

    Ganesha says from the point of view of romance, your life can take a new turn. Because it is possible that the lover should take some big promise or expect from you, about which you should ask for some time from the lover, without taking any decision in haste. In such a situation, this dilemma of yours can also bother your lover. You might forget a major day like your spouse's birthday or your anniversary this week. Due to which a dispute with your spouse is possible. However, by giving them a beautiful present or surprise, you will be able to pacify their anger and eventually make things right.

    Leo:

    Ganesha says if you are going on a &#39;date&#39; with a boyfriend, then during that time you have to avoid using the phone too much. Otherwise, this may not only make the partner feel bad, but there is also a possibility of a big dispute between the two of you regarding this matter. This week it is possible that you may forget to share some important thing with your spouse, about which they are known to any other family member or close friend. This can make the partner feel that, knowing that you wanted to hide that thing from them. Therefore, avoid doing anything like this and share everything with your partner yourself.

    Virgo:

    Ganesha says this week, you can be seen trying to please your partner from the heart. If the distance had come between you two because of a third person, then it can get away during this time. The car of love will be back on track and you will be seen again in the colors of love. At this time in the life of married people, the knock of the little guest will be heard. Due to which there will be a wave of happiness in your married life along with family. This will also make the atmosphere of the house very happy.

    Libra:

    Ganesha says there is a possibility of some improvement in your life, which you were experiencing the lack of true love till now. This week you may feel some boredom in your married life. In such a situation, you have to understand that with time, every relationship gets old. So you need to find some adventure in it to make the best of your boring married life. By doing this you can make your relationship new again.

    Scorpio:

    Ganesha says this week your lover will seek better advice from your experience, but you will fail to satisfy him. The negative effect of which will be clearly visible on the personal love relationship of both of you. Often we forget how much our spouse does for us without speaking. In such a situation, keep making them happy by giving them some gifts from time to time.

    Sagittarius:

    Ganesha says this week; you will need to use your free discretion in love affairs. Because only by doing this you will be able to end your ongoing dispute with your lover and move forward in your relationship. For this, take some time out from your work, spend it with your lover and try to clear every misunderstanding in the relationship. Whatever dispute was going on between your spouse and your mother this week, you will get relief from most mental stress due to the end. This will help in improving your married life in a positive way too.

    Capricorn:

    Ganesha says this will be a time to strengthen your faith in each other in love life. Because during this time your partner will not feel any problem in speaking his mind in front of you, due to which you can get an opportunity to know many secrets related to his life. If there was any kind of problem in the life of married people, then this week you will be able to solve it by talking to each other. After which there will be newness in your intimate relationships, as well as you will be seen spending time at home by taking time out of the office.

    Aquarius:

    Ganesha says this week you may have an argument with your lover regarding financial issues. However, at this time, as usual, you will be seen giving lessons to your partner, ignoring them. Due to which your lover may suddenly get angry, inadvertently say some derogatory words to you. In the life of married people of your zodiac, this week romance and love can become a lesson of trouble for you in a temporary way. However, you have to understand that there is bound to be a rift between husband and wife in married life. But despite all the controversies it is also true that both of you cannot live without each other. Therefore, keeping this in mind, it will prove to be a wise step for you to eliminate every heart burn.

    Pisces:

    Ganesha says this week the people of this zodiac falling in love will get a good chance to spend romantic time with their love mate. You will feel good by sharing your heart with your partner. There will be stability in love life, due to which you will be able to perform well in other areas at this time. This week will be one of the most special days of married life. You will feel the depth of your love with your life partner, as a result of whom you will shower love and affection on him and you will also be seen supporting him in every step.

