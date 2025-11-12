Liposuction is a popular cosmetic procedure that removes persistent fat deposits from specific areas, including the abdomen, thighs, hips, arms, buttocks, and neck.

Liposuction is a widely performed cosmetic surgery designed to reshape the body by removing stubborn fat deposits from specific areas such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, arms, buttocks, and neck.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite its popularity, liposuction should not be considered a method for significant weight loss or a replacement for healthy lifestyle practices.

Instead, it is a body-contouring procedure, primarily suitable for individuals who already maintain a stable weight but struggle with localised fat that is resistant to diet and exercise.

Several techniques are used, including suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL), laser-assisted liposuction (LAL), and power-assisted liposuction (PAL). Each method has specific indications and advantages, with some utilising energy forms to help break up fat for easier removal and better contouring.

Proper patient selection and skilled surgical technique reduce the likelihood of adverse outcomes.

Clinical and Cosmetic Applications

Initially developed for aesthetic purposes, liposuction is also applied in certain reconstructive and medical scenarios, such as treating lipomas, gynaecomastia, and some syndromes involving abnormal fat accumulation.

Advances since the 1970s have made the procedure safer and more versatile, with low complication rates when performed by trained professionals.

In summary, liposuction is a surgical tool for body contouring that is best suited for localised fat removal in patients with reasonable expectations and good skin quality.

- Dr. Kirti Ketan Pradhan, Associate Consultant - Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar