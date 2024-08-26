Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Wishes: Images, quotes, status for Facebook/ Whatsapp to share

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Extend your heartfelt wishes, share beautiful images, inspiring quotes, and warm messages to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees observe fasting and pray for the well-being of their families on this auspicious day, which will be observed on August 26 and 27 this year

This year, Janmashtami—also referred to as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, and Krishnasthami—will be celebrated over two days. Devotees of Lord Krishna will observe the festivities on August 26 and 27, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

It takes place on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, people visit temples, observe fasts, wear traditional clothing, dress Lord Krishna's idols in new attire and ornaments, decorate their homes and places of worship, prepare special dishes, and engage in various other rituals.

Here are 7 quotes by Lord Krishna:

"You have the right to perform your duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions."

"Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant."

"When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place."

"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice."

"A person can rise through the efforts of their own mind; they can also degrade themselves. The mind is the friend of the conditioned soul, and his enemy as well."

"Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good."

"Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything."

