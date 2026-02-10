Buying Chicken? These Tips Help You Pick Fresh and Juicy Meat
How To Buy Fresh Chicken: Does it ever happen to you that when you cook chicken, it turns out very dry and tasteless? It might be because you made a mistake while buying it. Today, we'll share 5 easy tips to help you buy fresh chicken...
When buying chicken, first check its freshness. Fresh chicken is light pink. If it looks gray, green, or very white, don't buy it as it could be stale.
When buying chicken, always touch it to check. If the chicken feels very sticky, it might be stale. Fresh chicken is slightly soft but doesn't feel sticky.
Fresh chicken has a mild meaty smell. But if it has a foul or rotten odor, it's bad or old. Smelly chicken can be harmful and will ruin the taste of your dish.
Always buy chicken from a clean place. The cutting board and knife should be clean. Chicken cut in a dirty area spoils faster and increases infection risk. Get the fat removed.
If buying frozen chicken, check the manufacturing and expiry dates. Always store it in the freezer and only defrost what you need. Repeatedly frozen chicken can taste dry.
