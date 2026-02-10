Rare Planetary Alignment Makes Mahashivratri 2026 Extremely Auspicious

Mahashivratri is regarded as one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. While Shivratri occurs every month, Mahashivratri falling in the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month carries exceptional spiritual power. In 2026, astrologers believe that a highly rare cosmic combination is taking place after nearly three centuries.

According to astrological observations, eight auspicious yogas are expected to form together, which is considered extremely rare. On February 15, 2026, the Sun, Mercury and Venus will align to create Trigrahi Yoga, a planetary combination believed to enhance positive energy and spiritual growth. The presence of Shravan Nakshatra, which is strongly associated with Lord Shiva, further enhances the religious importance of this day.

In addition to this, Vyatipat Yoga, Variyan Yoga, Dhruva Yoga and Raj Yoga will also occur, making the occasion spiritually powerful. Devotees believe that prayers, fasting and meditation performed during such rare alignments bring multiplied blessings and divine protection.