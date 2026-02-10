5 Winter Immunity-Boosting Foods to Help Your Child Stay Healthy
Boost your child’s immunity this winter with these five nutritious foods that support immune defence naturally. These easy-to-include options help reduce coughs, colds and infections while keeping kids strong and healthy.
Turmeric Milk & Warm Drinks
Rich in anti-inflammatory curcumin, turmeric milk helps soothe throats and support immune function in children during cold months. Pair with black pepper for better absorption.
Citrus Fruits and Vitamin C
Citrus fruits like oranges and Indian gooseberry are packed with vitamin C, crucial for strengthening immune cells. These juicy fruits make an easy snack or addition to breakfast.
Yogurt & Fermented Foods
Yogurt contains probiotics that promote gut health, a key part of overall immunity. Include it in daily meals as smoothies or snacks.
Leafy Greens and Seasonal Vegetable
Spinach, carrots and other colourful veggies supply vitamins and antioxidants that help build a resilient immune system. Add them to soups, dals or salads for balanced meals.
Zinc-Rich Snacks
Pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and nuts provide zinc, essential for immune cell development. A small handful makes a wholesome, immunity-supporting snack.
