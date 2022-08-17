Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, messages to share

    As per Hindu beliefs, Janmashtami is the auspicious day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.  Here’s list of wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious day and let them know that you are thinking of them.

    The significant day is soon upon us. Every year, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Lord Krishna's birth. On this day, Lord Krishna's followers dress up in new attire and honour the Lord. Additionally, they perform dance plays based on religious songs about the bravery and life of Lord Krishna. This year, August 18 and August 19 will be used to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami. The Ashtami Tithi, according to Drik Panchang, starts at 9:20 PM on August 18 and ends at 10:59 PM on August 19.

    On this day, the followers observe a fast while also decorating the Krishna statues and doing puja for the deity. They also make their houses festive and sing hymns to the Lord. We've compiled a selection of well wishes, sayings, and photographs to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day and wish them happiness and prosperity as we get ready to celebrate the festival.

    Also Read | Janmashtami 2022: 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna's 'bhog'

    Wishes, quotes and messages to share on Krishna Janmashtami 2022

    • May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!
    • May you and your family be always filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. The lord will make everything right.
    • Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!
    • May the lord guide you to success and happiness. Have a great Krishna Janmashtami.

    Also Read | Janmashtami 2022: Here's how to make fresh white butter at home for bhog; know recipe here

    • On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!
    • May all your desires come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!
    • May the Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness.
    • May the Natkhat Gopala fill your life with happiness, peace and abundance. Let his teachings inspire your actions and you reach your ultimate goal in life.

    Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day

    • Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!
    • On this day, the lord was born and since then, he has always fought the darkness with the light. Let’s worship and celebrate the valour of lord Krishna today!
    • “You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna.” ― Swami Vivekananda
    • “The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time.” - Osho
    • “If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not goal.” ― Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Is it on August 18 or 19? Know muhurat, history and significance

