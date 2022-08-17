Janmashtami 2022: 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna's 'bhog'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The auspicious day of Lord Krishna's birth is on August 18th and 19th this year. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations continue to be unique. People offer Lord Krishna a variety of things on this special day. Here are some "bhog" recipes you can prepare for Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami.
     

    One of the most significant Hindu holidays is Janmashtami. The auspicious day to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna is being observed this year on August 18 and 19. People dress in traditional attire and cook delectable delicacies to serve as prasad to the almighty as part of the day's celebration. Here ae some 5 easy prasad recipes to try at home for Lord Krishna.

    Panchamrit

    To make panchamrit, you'll need milk, sugar, curd, ghee, and honey. Combine them all. Include a few basil leaves. In Hinduism, Panchamrit is offered to the gods at festivals and pujas. After then, it is distributed as prasad.

    Panjiri

    To make this famous prasad meal, you will need whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and a few Tulsi leaves. Take a deep dish and roast whole wheat flour in ghee till its colour changes. Once completely roasted, stir in the sugar. Take it out in a plate once everything has been cooked and well blended. Add some Ganga Jal and some cut Tulsi leaves.

    Also Read | Janmashtami 2022: Here's how to make fresh white butter at home for bhog; know recipe here

    Makhana Pag

    To make this bhog, you'll need milk, sugar, and makhana ghee. Ghee and makhana should be heated in a pan. Cook them together after that. Take a pan and add sugar and water to it to produce syrup. Add some makhana after it has been cooked. It has been thoroughly combined. This mixture should be spread in a greased dish. Once it has frozen, cut it into pieces. This is how the pag for the makhana will be made.

    Mishri Makhan Bhog

    You can prepare Lord Krishna's Bhog of Makhan Mishri. You'll need white butter and sugar candies to produce this prasad. Mishri gives the prasad its sweet flavour. You mix these two things together. Add dried fruits to it. Mix the two components together. It is believed that Lord Krishna prefers makhan. Tulsi leaves may also be included in it.

    Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Know fasting importance and rules to follow on this day

    Kheer

    You will need sugar, saffron threads, and chopped dried fruits like cashews, almonds, and raisins to make this delectable rice and milk meal. Rice should be rinsed as normal before cooking, and milk should be boiled. Take 2-4 tablespoons of the milk in a bowl once it has warmed up a little, then stir in some saffron threads.

    Once the strands have been dissolved, you will get liquid that is golden in colour. In the meantime, combine the milk with the rinsed rice and simmer over low heat until the rice is just semi-cooked. After that, stir in the sugar, saffron milk, and all of the dried fruits, and simmer well. When the meal is finished cooking, add a few drops of Ganga Jal and some Tulsi leaves as a garnish.

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: Is it on August 18 or 19? Know muhurat, history and significance

