    KK's demise: Here are 7 tips to prevent sudden heart attacks

    Here are tips to prevent sudden heart attacks and ways to stay at the peach of heart health.
     

    KK demise Here are 7 tips to prevent sudden heart attacks
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    The increasing number of cardiac fatalities, such as actor Puneeth Rajkumar and singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), have frightened people. While the country mourns the loss of artist KK, who died of a heart attack on May 31, the middle-aged (53) singer's death only emphasises the significance of cardiovascular illness. As a result, early detection and care are more important than ever before in preventing such abrupt cardiac fatalities.

    Talking about KK's heart problems:
    According to reports, the singer had 'long-term cardiac difficulties,' and a post-mortem indicated that he had weak lungs and liver. According to reports, the autopsy revealed multiple heart blockages and that his death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest or myocardial infarction. Authorities revealed that his life may have been saved had timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) been administered.

    The severity of the singer's cardiac problems and his death at 53 encourages us to follow and maintain a healthy heart and liver.

    Patients who have modifiable risk factors like hypertension and diabetes should regularly monitor their blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels and keep them under control as directed by global guidelines and as per their doctor's advice. 

    1. Reduce your alcohol and salt intake, and quit smoking.
    2. Make a commitment to physical activity and long-term weight loss. An adult should engage in aerobic physical exercise for at least 45 minutes five days a week, according to the American Heart Association.
    3. Trans fats and saturated fats are abundant in red meats and processed meals, so avoid them.
    4. Monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids are recommended for consumption.
    5. Include foods such as almonds and lean meats such as fish and fowl.
    6. Patients with modifiable risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes should monitor their blood sugar and blood pressure levels regularly and keep them under control according to worldwide recommendations and their doctor's guidance.
    7. Adding a low-fat protein source to your diet can help keep your heart health in check. Lean meats, legumes, soybeans, soy products, cold-water fish such as salmon, mackerel are some of the good sources of low-fat protein. 

     

