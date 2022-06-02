KK’s demise: Here are 7 tips to prevent sudden heart attacks

Here are tips to prevent sudden heart attacks and ways to stay at the peach of heart health.

The increasing number of cardiac fatalities, such as actor Puneeth Rajkumar and singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), have frightened people. While the country mourns the loss of artist KK, who died of a heart attack on May 31, the middle-aged (53) singer's death only emphasises the significance of cardiovascular illness. As a result, early detection and care are more important than ever before in preventing such abrupt cardiac fatalities.

Talking about KK's heart problems:

According to reports, the singer had 'long-term cardiac difficulties,' and a post-mortem indicated that he had weak lungs and liver. According to reports, the autopsy revealed multiple heart blockages and that his death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest or myocardial infarction. Authorities revealed that his life may have been saved had timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) been administered.

The severity of the singer's cardiac problems and his death at 53 encourages us to follow and maintain a healthy heart and liver.

Patients who have modifiable risk factors like hypertension and diabetes should regularly monitor their blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels and keep them under control as directed by global guidelines and as per their doctor's advice.

