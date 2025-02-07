Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most influential power couples in the industry. They started dating when they worked together on a film, 'Shershah,' which is a biopic of a great army officer. This film got them more recognition as an on-screen and off-screen pair. Their chemistry in the film was so real that SidKiara fan clubs are flooded on social media. They dated for a few years before getting married, and they remained tight-lipped about their relationship till they got married. Both the actors neither accepted nor denied their relationship, but they never publicly spoke about it.

On 7th February, 2023, this couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in a palace. Their wedding pictures are still ruling the wishlist of many brides and grooms. Apart from the lavish celebrations, there are other things that need attention in this couple. Let's have a look at the Love Life lessons from this couple.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Anniversary:

1. Keep it private until it's permanent:

Sid Kiara promoted the idea of keeping it private until it's permanent, like no others in the industry. They had been dating for a few years before getting married, but they never let any attention on them. They used their time perfectly to know each other without getting pressurized by the societal standards, as they are public figures.

2. Take your time:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spent a few years dating before getting married. This is a healthy time period to get to know any person before jumping to conclusions. They used their time to spend together and know each other better. They did not rush to get married and grab all the attention just because their pair was trending all over. They took their time to figure out what they needed in their lives. This is something that everyone should follow to avoid broken marriages.

3. Be the biggest cheerleader:

Sid and Kiara have been in the industry for a significant time now. They have gotten their fair share of negativity, trolls, and appreciations. But what matters is that you should always be the biggest support to your family, no matter what. A clip of Sid Kiara went viral where Kiara was singing, and everyone thought it was terrible. She got trolled for that. But Sidharth was adoring his girl doing what she loves. This is the kind of support that everyone needs from their partner.

4. Understanding the silence:

Relationships are not always 50/50. This is currently the trending theory for better and healthier relationships. After getting married, Kiara revealed the one thing she loves about Sidharth the most. She said, 'I am someone who needs to be left alone when I am upset. I mean, I want a person by my side, but I don't want to talk. I just want the presence, and I'll be fine soon. And Sid gets it so well that he does that for me. He enjoys the silence with me'. So, it's so important to understand your partner's needs and help them.

ALSO READ: 5 Uber - Expensive things owned by Shershah Actor Sidharth malhotra

5. Stay Loyal:

Loyalty is something that people are finding difficult to get these days in any relationships. But here, Sid and Kiara are the perfect examples of loyalty. During their dating period, they were rumored to be dating each other and no one else. When they got married, for some reason Kiara got a lot of hate. May be due to the heartbroken female fans. Kiara said, 'It did affect me a lot when people wrote things about me getting married to Sid. There were many statements that he deserves better. I also started doubting it, and I was so upset with those'. And Sid's reaction will shock you. 'Why are you taking those seriously? They are so baseless, and what will matter? I love you, and you love me.'. This gave Kiara much relief to know that Sid is loyal to her despite all the negativity and trolls happening to her.

Their love life has been an aesthetic story that everyone wants to experience. Their wedding is straight from the dreamland. But more than all of that, their commitment towards their relationship has gotten them this far. This couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Latest Videos