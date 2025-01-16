Sidharth Malhotra: 5 uber-expensive things owned by Shershaah actor

Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra, who turns 40 today on January 16, has a net worth of Rs 105 crore, enjoys a lavish lifestyle, including luxurious Bandra home shared with his wife, Kiara Advani
His multi-crore, Gauri Khan-designed sea-facing apartment in Pali Hill offers stunning Arabian Sea views, a massive balcony, and serves as the couple’s post-marriage residence
Among Sidharth’s cars is a Range Rover Vogue SE, priced between Rs 2.39-4.17 crore, featuring a 3.0L V6 diesel engine delivering 335 bhp power and 740 Nm torque
His first luxury car was a black Mercedes-Benz ML 350, priced at Rs 66.97 lakh, powered by a 3.0L V6 diesel engine producing 258 bhp and 619 Nm torque
Sidharth’s bike collection includes a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy worth Rs 18 lakh, equipped with a 1585cc V-twin engine delivering 65 bhp power and 126 Nm torque
The actor also owns a Graham Silverstone watch worth Rs 4.48-4.75 lakh, featuring a 48mm stainless steel case, blue tachymeter bezel, black dial, and black-orange rubber strap
