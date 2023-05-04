Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

Here are some easy and moderately, difficult trek routes in India for you to explore this summer-By, Mahasweta Sarkar

Summers are only sometimes about relaxing, especially if you are a thrill seeker. Mountain trails are the perfect place to seek sweatless adventure in the summertime. Choose a route, plan your trek and book tickets. If you are up for it do not waste time.

Here are some easy and moderately difficult trek routes for you to explore this summer:

The Grand Indrahar Pass, Himachal Pradesh

This mountain pass is located in the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas. The starting point is the Galu temple. Triud Ground and Lahesh Caves are popular camping points on the route. The trek ends at Chamba. Dense tropical forest pastures with deodar and rhododendron jungles enchant the trek experience.

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Kheerganga Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Kheerganga river is situated in the Parvati valley. Summer is the best time for this trek to enjoy the thrill and beauty of the wilderness.

Difficulty Level: Easy

Kuari Pass Trek, Uttarakhand

Kuari pass is situated in the Garhwal Himalayas. This trek covers the popular pilgrim sites – Rishikesh, Devprayag, Joshimath, and Haridwar. The holy rivers Bhagirathi and Alokananda will be your companions on the trip.

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Singlalia Ridge Trail, West Bengal

The path of this trek follows the India-Nepal border. The trek begins in the city of Darjeeling and the end destination is Sandakphu. This trail will bless you with sunrise and sunset views of Makalu, Chamlang, Kangchenjunga and Mount Everest. Spring and Autumn treks are popular on this route.

Difficulty Level: Easy

Araku Valley Trek, Andhra Pradesh

Located between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, Araku Valley is known for its greenery. The hiking route passes through tribal villages, and their cultures are displayed. Thick forests and waterfalls adorn the route.

Difficulty Level: Moderate