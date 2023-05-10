Keeping Lupus at Bay: Lifestyle changes, self-care, and medication for prevention

Lupus causes multi-system inflammation, a wide range of clinical symptoms, and a relapsing-remitting course by producing antibodies against its own nuclear and cytoplasmic antigens.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune illness affecting millions of people worldwide. The condition is distinguished by inflammation induced by the immune system attacking the body's own tissues and organs (autoimmune), resulting in damage and inflammation. Lupus causes multi-system inflammation, a wide range of clinical symptoms, and a relapsing-remitting course by producing antibodies against its own nuclear and cytoplasmic antigens.

Although the exact aetiology of lupus is unknown, it is thought to be a mix of hereditary and environmental factors. Lupus is more common in women than in males, but it can afflict anyone of any age or race. Dr. Rajesh Padhi, Associate Clinical Director & HOD, Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, explained us about Lupus symptoms, treatment and more.

In children, the following symptoms are more common than adult-onset lupus:

Malar rash [a red rash that appears across the face invoking both molar eminences and sometimes the cheeks)

Ulcers/mucocutaneous involvement: recurrent oral ulcers

Kidney involvement, proteinuria, urinary cellular casts

Seizures

Thrombocytopenia [ low platelet counts]

Hemolytic anaemia

Fever

Lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes in various parts of the body)

In adults, lupus symptoms can vary significantly, including skin rashes, joint pain and swelling, fatigue, fever, sensitivity to sunlight, hair loss, mouth sores, chest pain, and kidney problems. Due to the chronic nature of the disease, the severity of symptoms can fluctuate over time, necessitating close management and treatment in conjunction with healthcare providers. Many drugs (medicines) can cause a type of lupus called DLE[Drug-Induced Lupus]. Hence careful drug history is important.

Preventing lupus flares requires a combination of lifestyle changes, self-care techniques, and medication adherence.

Making lifestyle changes is an important step in preventing lupus flares. Regular exercise can help improve overall health and reduce stress, which can trigger lupus flares.

A healthy diet can help reduce inflammation, reducing the risk of lupus flares. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is recommended.

Limiting processed foods, sugar, and saturated fats is also important.

Adequate sleep is important for overall health, and lack of sleep can trigger lupus flares. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

Stress can trigger lupus flares. Find ways to manage stress, such as meditation, yoga, or talking to a therapist.

Smoking can make lupus worse and increase the risk of heart disease. If you smoke, quit as soon as possible.

Self-care techniques can also help prevent lupus flares.

Sun exposure can trigger lupus flares, so protecting your skin from the sun is important. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, wear protective clothing, and avoid being outside during peak sun hours.

Lupus can cause fatigue, so taking breaks throughout the day is important. Rest when you need to and listen to your body.

Dehydration can trigger lupus flares, so drinking plenty of water throughout the day is important. Heat can help relax muscles and reduce pain, while cold can reduce inflammation. Experiment with it to see what works best for you.

Lupus can increase the risk of oral health problems, so practising good oral hygiene is important. Brush twice a day, floss daily, and see your dentist regularly.

As lupus follows a relapsing and remitting course; people can be biased that they have got a cure due to alternative medicine, while they are in remitting phase, and if not properly taken care of can lead to a massive flare in the future with organ damage.

Adherence to medication is critical for avoiding lupus flares. It is critical to take your prescription exactly as suggested by your doctor. Do not skip doses or discontinue medicine without first seeing your doctor. To help you remember to take your prescription, set reminders on your phone or use a pillbox. Some drugs might have negative side effects. Keep track of any side effects that are influencing your experience and consult your doctor if they become a concern. Do not wait until you are out of medication to replenish it. To avoid skipping doses, refill your prescription on schedule. Consult your doctor if you are experiencing difficulty taking your prescription. They may be able to recommend an alternative drug or assist you in coping with any negative effects.

In addition to these preventative steps, patients with lupus should collaborate closely with their healthcare professionals to manage their symptoms and avoid flares. Medication to decrease inflammation, control pain, and inhibit the immune system may be used to treat lupus. In some situations, people with lupus may need to take drugs for the rest of their lives. Working collaboratively with your doctor to determine the best treatment plan for you is critical.