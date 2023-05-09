Lifestyle

Pears:

Pears are rich in pectin. Pectin is known to promote weight loss. The juicy fruit also has 30 percent more potassium than apples and boosts energy.

Watermelon:

This refreshing fruit is mostly water. Watermelons contain vitamins A, B6, and C and amino acids. These ingredients aid in keeping you hydrated and satiated.

Eggs:

Eggs, a protein-rich food, helps and aids weight loss. Eggs are high in protein, can boost your metabolism, and help burn more calories.

Apple Cider vinegar:

Apple vinegar has been used for ages thanks to its various health benefits. Apple cider vinegar is said to be effective in suppressing appetite.

Green leafy vegetables:

Green vegetables like spinach, cabbage, and kale are rich in nutrients that aid in good digestion and can help you shed some extra kilos.

Avocados:

Avocados are high in fat, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. This makes avocados a great option to replace the unhealthy fats in your diet that lead to weight gain.

Coffee:

Coffee consumption in your daily diet and regimen can speed up the fat-burning process when you hit the gym or do any physical activity.

