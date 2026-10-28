You often wake up in the morning and notice drool on your pillow. Many of us brush this off as a normal thing. You might just have an open mouth or a blocked nose. You must find out the exact reason if this happens every single day. Allergies, gum problems, medication side effects, or sleep breathing issues can cause this.

Why do we drool in our sleep?

Your mouth naturally produces saliva. Saliva helps you chew food, swallow, and keep your mouth clean. You swallow this saliva without even realizing it when you are awake. Your swallowing reflex slows down during sleep. The saliva pools in your mouth and leaks out. People who sleep on their side or stomach face this issue more often. Your sleeping position plays a big role, but it is not the only reason.