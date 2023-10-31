Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to stay hydrated during fasting

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth with these 10 tips: pre-dawn water, fluids throughout the day, water-rich foods, shade, moderate activity, breaks, listen to your body, avoid caffeine/alcohol, break fast with hydrating drinks, and continue to hydrate. Additional reminders: use a reusable water bottle, set hydration alarms, add flavor to water, and consider coconut water or fruit juice for hydration. Prioritize your well-being during this fasting day

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 tips to stay hydrated during fasting ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival observed by married women who fast from sunrise to sunset, praying for the well-being and long life of their husbands. This day involves strict fasting, which means no food or water consumption during daylight hours. To ensure you stay hydrated and healthy throughout the day, follow these essential tips for Karwa Chauth 2023.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by katrina kaif (@vickat_kkk)

    1. Pre-dawn Hydration: Begin your day with a glass of water before sunrise to help you start the day hydrated.

    2. Stay Hydrated: Consume plenty of fluids throughout the day. Opt for water, fresh fruit juices, and coconut water. Avoid sugary drinks as they can dehydrate you.

    3. Water-Rich Foods: Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables into your pre-dawn meal and any food you consume during the evening. Examples include watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and tomatoes.

    4. Seek Shade: Avoid prolonged sun exposure, as it can lead to dehydration. Try to stay in the shade and wear appropriate clothing to protect yourself from the sun.

    5. Moderate Activity: Avoid overexertion and strenuous activities that cause excessive sweating, which can lead to fluid loss.

    6. Short Breaks: Take short breaks throughout the day to relax and move around, but refrain from strenuous physical activities.

    7. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's signals. If you feel thirsty, don't hesitate to drink fluids immediately.

    8. Avoid Dehydrating Substances: Steer clear of caffeine and alcohol, as they can contribute to dehydration.

    9. Break Your Fast Wisely: When breaking your fast at moonrise, start with a glass of water or a hydrating drink like coconut water or fresh fruit juice.

    10. Post-Fast Hydration: Continue to drink fluids after breaking your fast to rehydrate your body effectively.

    Additional Tips and Reminders:

    1. Use a reusable water bottle and carry it with you throughout the day for easy access to hydration.

    2. Set reminders on your phone to drink water at regular intervals, especially if you're busy or caught up in the festivities.

    3. Enhance the taste of your water by adding fresh fruits or herbs, which can make it more appealing and encourage you to drink more.

    4. If you find it challenging to stay hydrated with plain water, consider switching to coconut water or fresh fruit juice as they contain electrolytes and nutrients to keep you hydrated.

    By following these tips and being mindful of your hydration needs, you can make your Karwa Chauth fasting experience more comfortable and ensure you stay healthy throughout the day. Remember that this festival is not only a celebration of love and devotion but also an occasion to prioritize your well-being.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones SHG

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health RBA

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health

    Daily Horoscope for October 31 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 31, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for October 31 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Karwa Chauth 2023 10 must have things in your thali during puja gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 must-have things in your thali during puja

    Recent Stories

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones SHG

    Halloween 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones

    football Erling Haaland robbed Fans fume after Argentina hero Lionel Messi beats Man City star to win 8th Ballon d'Or snt

    'Haaland robbed': Fans fume after Argentina hero Lionel Messi beats Man City star to win 8th Ballon d'Or

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health RBA

    Tips to prevent breast cancer: How to safeguard your health

    football Lionel Messi wins record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or; says Haaland, Mbappe will win award one day (WATCH) snt

    Lionel Messi wins record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or; says Haaland, Mbappe will win award one day (WATCH)

    Bhagavad Gita Lessons: Morning quotes on the human soul anr

    Bhagavad Gita Lessons: Morning quotes on the human soul

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon