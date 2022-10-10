Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Karwa Chauth holds special importance in the lives of married women, especially the newly wedded ones. On this day, women keep a day-long fast for their husbands and break it in the evening. They dress up like a newly married bride, mostly wearing traditional red attires and donning their hands with henna. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in India on October 13. While it is celebrated mainly in North India, the festivities differ a little in every state. Here is a low down on how women observe the Karwa Chauth fast as per different rituals and traditions across several states of India.
     

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    Indian women have started preparing for the celebrations of Karwa Chauth, which will be on October 13 this year. Most women in the Northern and Western parts of India celebrate this Hindu festival, where they fast for an entire day for their husbands' longevity, safety, and prosperity. These days many men also fast for the longevity of their wives. The date of this festival is decided according to the lunisolar calendar. Karwa Chaur is celebrated across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, among many others. There is a slight difference in how this festival is celebrated across the states of India.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Significance, Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Rituals to be followed and more

    Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh: In the state of Punjab, the mothers of the married women send her Bayaa the night before, and the Bayaa is filled with some coconut, clothes, sindoor, fruits and sweets. The married woman have to eat Sargi, or the food that her mother-in-law prepares, before sunrise. While breaking the fast, the married woman are supposed to look at the moon through a sieve (channi). Then their husbands feed them some sweets and lassi, breaking the fast. In many Punjab and Himachal Pradesh households, unmarried women do the Karwa Chauth vrath. These unmarried women celebrate Karwa Chaut to please Lord Shiva, and instead of looking at the moon like the married women, these young girls break their fast by looking at the North Star.

    Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh: The overall enthusiasm for Karwa Chauth is the same. However, there is a difference in the food eaten on this day. Here the Sargi of women consists of vermicelli made with sweet milk, dry fruits, and sweets. Married women in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi apply mehndi on their hand and receive traditional gifts such as anklets, vermillion, Alta (red paint), toe rings, and other things that make the marital status of the women. Married women also gather together and exchange karwas (earthen pots) seven times. In Rajasthan, the older women in families tell stories about the festival to the younger women. 

    Jammu: In Jammu, married women add wheat grains to their karwas and offer water to the moon. They also pray for an excellent rabi season (winter crops). Before the moonrise, women dress like new brides and gather in groups to exchange stories and the festival's significance.

    ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 ways to keep stress in check

     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Mental Health Day 2022 5 ways to keep stress in check drb

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 ways to keep stress in check

    World Mental Health Day 2022 Know history significance theme of this year gcw

    World Mental Health Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of this year

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air sur

    Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 10 to October 16

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 10 to October 16 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 10 to October 16

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics drb

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Rekha From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more RBA

    Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas start today; at 280 locations across country - adt

    Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas start today; at 280 locations across country

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: You were in beast mode - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon