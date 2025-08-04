Janmashtami Bhog: Special bhogs are offered to Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami. This list includes sugar candy-butter, coriander panjiri. Know about other special bhogs here

Janmashtami Bhog Prasad: The festival of Janmashtami is falling on 16th August. In such a situation, enthusiasm about it is already being seen among all the people. On the day of Janmashtami, devotees worship Laddoo Gopal and offer bhog. In many places, 56 bhogs are offered to Laddoo Gopal. In such a situation, we are going to tell you about those food items, which you can offer to Kanha Ji as bhog and make Laddoo Gopal happy.

Offer these bhogs to Laddu Gopal on Janmashtami

On the day of Janmashtami, when you give birth to Laddu Gopal, then definitely offer honey to him.

After this comes coriander panjiri, which is prepared by cooking it well in desi ghee. Sugar is added to sweeten it and dry fruits are added for taste.

You can also offer butter and sugar candy as prasad on Janmashtami, which is very dear to Lord Krishna. It will be very good if you offer homemade butter to him.

Apart from this, you can offer Panchamrit to Lord Shri Krishna, which is prepared by mixing milk, honey, curd, sugar etc. On this day, the Lord is also bathed with Panchamrit.

If you wish, you can also offer homemade Malpuas to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami. It is said that Lord Krishna loved Malpuas made by Radha Rani.

Which mantra should be recited while offering food on the day of Janmashtami?

On the day of Janmashtami, while offering laddu to Gopal, one should chant the mantra "Tvadiyam vastu Govinda tubhyameva samarpaye. Gharane sammukho bhutva prasid parmeshwar" Whenever you offer bhog to Kanha Ji, put a veil in the temple and recite these mantras.

When is the festival of Janmashtami?

According to Ujjain's astrologer Pandit Praveen Dwivedi, since the sunrise of Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami Tithi will be on August 16, therefore the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on this day.