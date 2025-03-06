Janhvi Kapoor net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Janhvi kapoor is currently the most happening actress and as she turns 28, Let's see how rich this actress is, her assets, remuneration, cars collection etc. 

Janhvi Kapoor net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 6:15 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is currently the most happening star kid and rising star of Bollywood. Known as the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer, her journey to enter the film industry was easy, but she had to go through her fair share of trolls and negativity for being a star kid. Having a legacy in her family, let's see how she created a career and built her net worth over the years.

Janhvi Kapoor net worth:

Net Worth and Income Sources:

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around 82 crores for herself. Her primary income sources include her acting job, brand endorsements, social media promotions, and special appearances.

Remuneration:

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, competing with big stars and self-made actresses. She charges around 5 crores to 10 crores per film as a lead actress.

She charges around 75 lakhs to 80 lakhs per brand endorsement through her social media accounts. She endorses popular brands like Aldo, Renee Cosmetics, Drools, Nykaa, Saffola Fittify, and KAZO.

Assets and Investments:

Janhvi Kapoor has made wise investments in real estate and luxury cars to make them long-term assets. She owns a lavish 3BHK apartment in Mumbai, which is approximately valued at 39 crores.

She also purchased a house in Bandra, which is worth 65 crores. In addition to this, she also owns a lavish property in Chennai, which was inherited from her late mother, actress Sridevi.

ALSO READ:  Health forecast: Indians at risk of rise in obesity by 2050; Dangerous predictions revealed

Janhvi Kapoor Car Collection: 

Janhvi's impressive car collection includes a Mercedes Maybach S560 worth ₹1.98 crore. She also owns an ₹88.28 lakh Mercedes Benz S-Class, an ₹82.9 lakh BMW X5, and a ₹67.15 lakh car.

Janhvi Kapoor's personal life: 

Janhvi Kapoor lives in Mumbai with her father, Boney Kapoor, and her sister, Khushi Kapoor. She recently accidentally revealed that she is dating her longtime friend Shikhar pahariya. on koffee with karan. Later this actress was spotted with her beau multiple times making their relationship official. 

ALSO READ:  Mental Health: 7 proven Japnese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked MEG

Mazaka actress Ritu Varma's floral outfit grabs limelight; New trend unlocked

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce MEG

Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora: Bollywood couples who taught importance of staying friends post divorce

Lipstick Guide: How to find your perfect shade with ease SRI

Lipstick Guide: How to find your perfect shade with ease

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin SRI

Vitamin C to Niacinamide: 8 best anti-aging skincare ingredients you need for youthful skin

Recent Stories

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER: Man hangs and burns daughter's body over love affair in Anantapur anr

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER: Man hangs and burns daughter's body over love affair in Anantapur

International Women's Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

International Women's Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress MEG

Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Skincare routine inspired by Devara actress

Two Kerala natives executed in UAE following murder convictions, MEA informs families anr

Two Kerala natives executed in UAE following murder convictions, MEA informs families

Janhvi Kapoor's dating history: Ishaan Khatter to Kartik Aaryan - 4 Celebs she was linked with NTI

Janhvi Kapoor's dating history: Ishaan Khatter to Kartik Aaryan - 4 Celebs she was linked with

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon