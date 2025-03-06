Janhvi Kapoor net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Janhvi kapoor is currently the most happening actress and as she turns 28, Let's see how rich this actress is, her assets, remuneration, cars collection etc.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently the most happening star kid and rising star of Bollywood. Known as the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer, her journey to enter the film industry was easy, but she had to go through her fair share of trolls and negativity for being a star kid. Having a legacy in her family, let's see how she created a career and built her net worth over the years.

Janhvi Kapoor net worth:

Net Worth and Income Sources:

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around 82 crores for herself. Her primary income sources include her acting job, brand endorsements, social media promotions, and special appearances.

Remuneration:

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, competing with big stars and self-made actresses. She charges around 5 crores to 10 crores per film as a lead actress.

She charges around 75 lakhs to 80 lakhs per brand endorsement through her social media accounts. She endorses popular brands like Aldo, Renee Cosmetics, Drools, Nykaa, Saffola Fittify, and KAZO.

Assets and Investments:

Janhvi Kapoor has made wise investments in real estate and luxury cars to make them long-term assets. She owns a lavish 3BHK apartment in Mumbai, which is approximately valued at 39 crores.

She also purchased a house in Bandra, which is worth 65 crores. In addition to this, she also owns a lavish property in Chennai, which was inherited from her late mother, actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor Car Collection:

Janhvi's impressive car collection includes a Mercedes Maybach S560 worth ₹1.98 crore. She also owns an ₹88.28 lakh Mercedes Benz S-Class, an ₹82.9 lakh BMW X5, and a ₹67.15 lakh car.

Janhvi Kapoor's personal life:

Janhvi Kapoor lives in Mumbai with her father, Boney Kapoor, and her sister, Khushi Kapoor. She recently accidentally revealed that she is dating her longtime friend Shikhar pahariya. on koffee with karan. Later this actress was spotted with her beau multiple times making their relationship official.

