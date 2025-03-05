Health forecast: Indians at risk of rise in obesity by 2050; Dangerous predictions revealed

Obesity is no longer just a problem of western countries. The Indian population, from children to the elderly, are all falling prey to it. Studies show that if the pace of increase in obesity, the number of people suffering from obesity in India may increase significantly in few decades.

The condition of obesity remains a cause of concern for the whole world. The Indian population is also becoming its victim rapidly. According to the Lancet study of the year 2022, 44 million (4.4 crores) women and 26 million (2.6 crores) men in India were obese. Recent studies show that if the pace of increase in obesity continues at the same time, then the number of people suffering from obesity in India may increase significantly in the coming few decades.

Health forecast:

Studies show that obesity is no longer just a problem of western countries. The Indian population, from children to the elderly, is falling prey to it. Expressing concern over this rapidly growing problem in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised making efforts to control obesity in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat.

Government and researches are aiming to raise awareness about the rapidly increasing obesity problem and the health complications caused by it around the world and to encourage people to reduce obesity. Let us know what has been estimated about the status of obesity in India in the next 25 years.

A study published in The Lancet has revealed frightening figures regarding the threat of obesity in India. It says that in the next 25 years, i.e., by the year 2050, about one-third of India's population may become obese. That is, 44.9 crore people may suffer from obesity in the next two decades.

Earlier, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) had already indicated that at present one in every four people in the country has the problem of obesity. The most worrying thing is that children and adults are becoming its victims rapidly, due to which additional pressure can increase on the health sector in the future.

Indians at risk of rise in obesity:

India is among the top three obese countries in the world. Earlier, in another study by The Lancet, India was described as one of the top three obese countries in the world. According to the report, 70% of India's urban population falls in the category of obesity or overweight, due to which the obesity crisis in the country is increasing.

India is in third place after America and China in the top 10 countries most affected by obesity. In this report, it was told that more than three crore adults in India are either overweight or obese.

Why is its risk increasing?

Studies show that there can be many factors that increase obesity. Apart from lifestyle and dietary disturbances, many other factors can also increase your weight. Health experts say that people who are less physically active are at higher risk of obesity. Apart from this, the risk of weight gain has also increased due to our increasing dependence on technology.

Screen time, that is, the time spent on devices like mobile, laptop, and TV, is making us physically inactive. In such a situation, problems like lack of physical activity and exercise are increasing, which are considered to directly increase the risk of obesity.

