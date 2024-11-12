Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth

 According to Vastu, pouring milk into a money plant brings prosperity, strengthens financial status, and increases positivity. However, there are some drawbacks too. Learn the right way to add milk and related Vastu tips.

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

According to Vastu Shastra, certain practices at home can bring positive effects, peace, and prosperity. Similarly, some plants are considered auspicious. One such plant is the money plant. It is said that if a money plant is placed in the southeast direction of the house, it prevents financial crises. It should always be planted in a bottle or pot. But have you ever wondered about the effects of pouring milk into a money plant? We will examine the impacts in light of Vastu Shastra.

Effects of Pouring Milk into a Money Plant

1. According to Vastu, pouring milk into a money plant increases the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, leading to increased income and relief from debt.

2. Pouring milk into a money plant maintains positivity at home, enhances love among family members, and promotes planetary peace.

3. According to Vastu, pouring milk into a money plant brings peace and encourages saving habits among family members.

4. According to Vastu, pouring milk into a money plant reduces conflict and discord among family members.

5. Pouring milk into a money plant eliminates negativity and improves the health of ailing family members.

Other Benefits of Pouring Milk into a Money Plant

Pouring milk into a money plant once every week or two promotes faster growth due to its calcium and mineral content. It also adds shine to the leaves. You can prepare a solution by adding 1-2 teaspoons of milk to water and spraying it on the leaves.

Things to Keep in Mind

- Use a small amount of milk, like 2-4 teaspoons mixed with a glass of water.

- Milk spoils quickly and can produce a foul odor, potentially harming the plant's roots. Use sparingly.

- Milk may attract ants and other insects. Exercise caution.

- Fungal growth in the soil can be caused by thick milk. Use a tiny amount that has been diluted with water.

Other Vastu Tips Related to Money Plant

According to Vastu, placing a money plant at home is auspicious, especially in the southeast direction, strengthening Lord Ganesha and Venus. Avoid placing it in the west or east. Train the vines upwards using thread or a stick. It's considered auspicious to plant it on a Friday, as it's associated with Venus. Remove yellowed or dried leaves promptly. Avoid gifting or receiving a money plant as a gift.

