Does your bedtime vary? A new study links inconsistent sleep schedules in midlife to a doubled risk of severe heart problems like heart attacks and strokes. Discover why a regular bedtime is crucial for your cardiovascular health.

A recent study conducted by the University of Oulu has discovered a potential link between inconsistent sleep schedules during midlife and an increased risk of heart-related issues. The researchers noticed that people who had highly variable bedtimes were more prone to experiencing severe cardiovascular problems in the future, especially if they slept less than eight hours each night.

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Higher Risk

The study, published in the journal BMC Cardiovascular Disorders, revealed that irregular bedtimes and significant changes in sleep schedules were closely associated with major cardiac events, such as heart attacks and strokes that require medical attention.

Among those who slept less than eight hours, the risk of these events was approximately double than that of individuals with more regular sleep patterns. Notably, varying wake-up times did not show a clear link to heart problems.

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Expert Insight

Laura Nauha, a postdoctoral researcher and one of the study's authors, explained that previous research had already suggested a connection between irregular sleep patterns and heart health.

However, this study is the first to analyze bedtime, wake-up time, and the midpoint of sleep separately to assess their individual impacts. She emphasized that regular bedtime appears to be especially important because it reflects the stability of a person’s daily routine.

Study Details

The research followed 3,231 individuals born in Northern Finland in 1966. Their sleep patterns were recorded over a week when they were 46 years old, using activity trackers to measure how long they spent in bed. The participants’ health outcomes were then tracked for more than ten years through medical records.

According to Nauha, everyday habits can greatly affect heart health. Maintaining a consistent bedtime schedule is one practical step that most people can take to lower their risk.

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