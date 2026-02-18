Iron rich foods are essential for growing kids, and beetroot is a smart choice packed with iron, folate and vitamin C. Try these five tasty beetroot dishes children will love everyday meals.

Beetroot Recipes for Kids: Nowadays, many children suffer from iron-deficiency anemia, which can lead to problems like fatigue, irritability, and a weak immune system. Beetroot is rich in iron, folate, and Vitamin C, which helps increase hemoglobin levels in the body. If beetroot is properly included in a child's diet, anemia can be naturally overcome. Let's learn about 5 healthy dishes made from beetroot.

Beetroot Juice

The easiest way to increase blood levels in children is with beetroot juice. It can be made by blending boiled or raw beetroot with apples or carrots. The Vitamin C present in it helps in iron absorption. Drinking it daily or 3-4 times a week improves hemoglobin levels and reduces fatigue in children.

Beetroot Pancake (Cheela)

Beetroot pancake (cheela) is a healthy breakfast or tiffin option for kids. To make the pancake, grated beetroot is mixed into a batter of gram flour (besan) or moong dal. This dish is rich in iron, protein, and fiber. Kids love its slightly sweet taste, and it keeps them full for a long time.

Beetroot Pulao

Beetroot pulao can be easily included in a child's daily diet. It contains beetroot and vegetables mixed with rice. This dish provides energy along with iron. The natural color of beetroot attracts children, and they eat it without any fuss.

Beetroot Halwa

If your child doesn't eat vegetables, beetroot halwa is a great way to include them in their diet. Made with less ghee and jaggery, this halwa is rich in iron. Jaggery helps in iron absorption, and because it's sweet, children love it.

Beetroot Salad

Beetroot salad can be made from raw or boiled beetroot. Adding lemon and pomegranate to it helps in iron absorption. This dish is light, refreshing, and helps to overcome blood deficiency. It can be served with lunch or dinner.