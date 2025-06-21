Office Yoga: Reduce stress and relax with easy office yoga poses like Wide Leg Forward Bend, Seated Twist, and Breathing Exercises on the 11th International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day: The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. If you haven't incorporated yoga into your life yet, this is the perfect time. You can stay stress-free and feel energized in the office with the help of yoga. Sitting for long periods in the office can lead to back pain. Also, due to workload, a person remains stressed. In such a situation, you can benefit yourself by doing yoga for a few minutes. Let's know about some yoga poses that can be done in the office.

1. Start with Breathing

If you are going to do yoga in the office, first start with breathing while sitting in a chair. If there is a separate space in your office, you can also sit on the floor. Close your eyes and comfortably inhale and hold your breath for about 1 minute, then exhale. You can inhale and exhale according to your capacity. If you do this for 5 minutes, you will feel very relaxed.

2. Seated Twist

You can twist while sitting in a chair or lying on a yoga mat as per your convenience. Once, take both hands to the right side, support the body, and twist. Stay in this position for a few seconds. Then repeat the same process on the left side for 60 seconds. This strengthens the spine and makes you feel relaxed.

3. Wide Leg Forward Bend

Wide Leg Forward Bend is also considered the best yoga for the workplace. Stand straight and spread both legs. Now bring your head and waist forward and bend downwards. Now stay in this position for a few seconds. You can also hang your hands forward for support. This yoga will not only relax the abdominal muscles but also reduce stress.

4. Seated Figure Four Pose

Stay in the Seated Figure Four Pose for a few seconds to stretch the deep muscles around the hip joints. This yoga can be easily done in an office chair. This will relax your waist and leg muscles.