International Women's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates day with theme of mutual support

International Women's Day 2023 is being observed with the theme "Embrace Equity". The theme seeks to start a conversation about how just ensuring equal opportunities is not enough. What's important is equity.

A woman politician, a doctor, women at a protest demonstration and mothers feeding their babies – these are some of the components that come together to create a Google Doodle for International Women's Day (IWD). The idea behind today's Google Doodle was to celebrate women who support other women.

The Google Doodle marks March 8 as it was officially adopted as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1977. "Today’s Doodle honors International Women’s Day by celebrating many ways in which women support women," a note explaining the Doodle read.

Artist Alyssa Winans has been credited to Google Doodle on Women's Day 2023. The artist said she reflected on women who have helped her to create the artwork.

It can be seen that International Women's Day is celebrated to recognise the achievements of women in different fields while also highlighting the gender inequality that places women at a disadvantage.

Explaining the difference between equality and equity, the campaign said, "Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances, and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome."