International Women's Day 2023: From home decor to fashion, unique gifts to celebrate women in your life

Women's Day 2023: 8th March is the day we celebrate the creativity and hardship of noticeable women in every field. Here are some gifting ideas for last minute

International Women's Day 2023: The day to honour the outstanding women in our life is almost approaching. The country celebrates International Women's Day with great pomp and circumstance every year. Women should be recognised all year, but this day reminds us how fortunate we are to have been raised by them, to be loved by them, and to have the opportunity to be in their company. Women make our lives simpler, from being a mother to being a sister, a partner, a daughter, and, if we're lucky, grandma.

Women show us that we are adored and protected within the protective bubble of their care, tenderness, and love. International Women's Day is observed on March 8, and this is the day to pamper the women in your life lavishly. We've compiled a list of gift options to show your appreciation for the outstanding ladies in your life:

Manetain: This season help empower women to embrace their true selves. Manetain is a brand of hair products for those with curly and wavy hair that features a CGmethod ingredient list that is suitable for use on both men and women with curly and wavy hair. Started in 2018 by Yuba and Hinshara, who met in a curly hair WhatsApp group, Manetain initially launched a range of hair accessories to establish a name in the curly hair community. Following this success, they expanded their offerings to include a hair care range consisting of two shampoos, a multi-purpose conditioner and India's first co-wash. Gift your near and dear ones Manetain so they may continue to show off their curls throughout the holiday period. Starting Price: Rs 800.



QUA: Founded by siblings Rupanshi & Divya, who released a massive gap between women's workwear and its quality. The homegrown brand describes the strong, independent and fearless woman of today. Gift your loved ones the wearable powder of confidence and up their sleeves. QUA Built on the nuances of power dressing, QUA designs' modern classics' that reflect an eye towards the future and nostalgia for old-school elegance for women.

Loukya: LOUKYA started by sister duo Jayashree Nanaiah Singh and Rajashree Karthik Gowda - a perfect combination of left and right brains. Loukya celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South India through handwoven silk fabrics with pure golden zari by master craftsmen/women of Kanchipuram. This women's day gift your loved ones a piece of Luxury textile from Loukya. A gift of timeless love. Loukya caters to those who seek meaning in art. Their sarees' designs are decorative but also profound, and meaningful.

Rapport shoes: What better than shoes that will make a woman's journey smooth? This women's day gift your loved ones a pair of footwear with multiple options available at Rapport, Hyderabad's first multi-designer shoe store. Rapport Shoes (@rapport_shoes) • Instagram photos and videos

Eiza: Luxuriously woven ensembles in modern silhouettes for today's woman. where you want to stand out from the crowd with perfect attention to detail from embellishments to delicate floral embroidery.





Onset home: We believe that giving the gift of decor can never go wrong, and every present from Onset homes, a luxury home decor brand, is elevated in its own right, with one thing in common: Your muse won't see these coming. All of their collections have been thoughtfully crafted to sync together, creating a vibe that matches the personality of your home. Winter Wonderland – onset homes



IST: This women's day give a 'guilt-free drinking experience' and 'responsible drinking' with IST—hard seltzers that have a 5% ABV and deliver the pleasant effects of a beer guilt-free - in less than 110 calories, less than 1% sugar, and a gluten-free, vegan concoction. Available in Goa, Mumbai, & Pune