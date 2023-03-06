Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    International Women’s Day is almost here, and social media is abuzz with new products, campaigns, and more for women to indulge in and experience. But if you are a person who loves some thrill, here are the four travel experiences you must have at least once.

    Image: Getty Images

    International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 every year, is a way to celebrate achievements and contributions across various fields like politics, sports, and more and to campaign for gender parity.

    It is a day that celebrates females globally. It celebrates their spirit of not giving up in any situation. These are four travel experiences every female should have:

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Solo traveling:

    Solo travel is probably one of the best ways to connect with oneself better. The budgeting, staying, and planning of your journey can get overwhelming, but the entire experience is worth remembering. We urge you to expand your horizons and travel internationally. You don’t have to do everything alone. Book a tour with a women’s group and gain new experiences and new friends in one journey.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Glamping with the girlfriends:

    We all have that girl gang we cannot do without. They’re our closest friends, confidantes, and our 2:00 am buddies. So, why not get a travel experience with these beautiful women in your life? Go glamping around your city or travel a few (hundred) miles to get that experience because it’ll be worth it.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Luxury vacation:

    Women care about others so much that they forget to take a moment and indulge themselves. If they earn, put it to good use by giving themselves a luxury vacation. Not only does this ensure safety, since luxury properties are safe, comfortable spaces for them, but it also helps them pamper themselves to the fullest.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Solo Safari:

    Safaris are super fun when enjoyed with your loved ones – the expanse of forests with the exciting creatures and trees one witnesses, the wind (and dust) blowing through our hair, and the amazement at spotting a few tigers or lions is definitely something worth remembering. Going on a safari alone can be an exciting experience since you live in the moment and appreciate your surroundings.

