user
user

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react

The currently trending skin care hack is the Ginger for acne. There are many videos trending on instagram promoting ginger as the magical cure for acne. Let's see what health experts say about this trend. 

Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Social media influencers play a crucial role in making trends and viral content. From skincare and styling to education and jobs, these influencers promote everything. There are many skin care trends that influencers brought on trending. One such currently trending skincare product is ginger. Many influencers are promoting ginger as the key ingredient for an acne cure. But does that really work? Let's see. 

A trend of rubbing a piece of ginger on acne is going viral all over the internet. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. But skin experts are strongly against the trend of rubbing ginger on acne. 

What Dermatologists Say:

Not Scientifically Proven: 

Ginger is useful but not directly on skin. Applying raw ginger directly on the skin is not any scientifically proven hack or effective to treat acne. They also say that rubbing ginger can cause irritation and allergic reactions. 

Potential Benefits: 

Ginger consists of useful compounds like gingerol and shogaol that help in reducing inflammation and bacteria associated with acne. But these benefits can be seen when the ginger is consumed internally rather than applied directly to the skin. 

ALSO READ: Rice water benefits: one solution for all hair and skin issues

Risks of Raw Application: 

Rubbing raw ginger on the skin can have a significant impact on the skin's pH balance and lead to more breakouts rather than solving the problem of acne.

Expert Advice:

Dermatologists recommend sticking to scientifically proven acne treatments and consulting a professional for personalized care if the problem persists for too long. Ginger may have some indirect benefits for skin health, such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation when consumed; it should not be applied to skin directly.

Reliable home remedies for acne:

1. You can apply fresh aloe vera gel on your pimples to reduce the irritation and redness. 
2. You can apply a paste formed with turmeric powder and water on your face to gain anti bacterial effect. 
3. You can put a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and tap on your skin to reduce irritation. 
4. You can also make green tea and apply it on your skin with cotton ball as green tea has anti oxidants.
5. Always stay well hydrated to remove toxins from your body for better skin health.

ALSO READ: Skin Care: 7 Retinol rich foods to reduce fine lines

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution MEG

Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children RBA

International Day of Happiness: How Joy-Driven Learning Shapes Confident and Emotionally Strong Children

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast MEG

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways MEG

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track MEG

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb's grave is India's latest flashpoint- What it tells us about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life shk

Aurangzeb’s grave is India’s latest flashpoint- What it tells about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

Throwback When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened ATG

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened

Creative Kids Crafts Upcycling Pistachio and Walnut Shells SRI

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Video Icon
Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Video Icon
99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon