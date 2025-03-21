Instagram influencers promoting ginger for acne cure; does it really work? Dermats react

Read Full Article

Social media influencers play a crucial role in making trends and viral content. From skincare and styling to education and jobs, these influencers promote everything. There are many skin care trends that influencers brought on trending. One such currently trending skincare product is ginger. Many influencers are promoting ginger as the key ingredient for an acne cure. But does that really work? Let's see.

A trend of rubbing a piece of ginger on acne is going viral all over the internet. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. But skin experts are strongly against the trend of rubbing ginger on acne.

What Dermatologists Say:

Not Scientifically Proven:

Ginger is useful but not directly on skin. Applying raw ginger directly on the skin is not any scientifically proven hack or effective to treat acne. They also say that rubbing ginger can cause irritation and allergic reactions.

Potential Benefits:

Ginger consists of useful compounds like gingerol and shogaol that help in reducing inflammation and bacteria associated with acne. But these benefits can be seen when the ginger is consumed internally rather than applied directly to the skin.

Risks of Raw Application:

Rubbing raw ginger on the skin can have a significant impact on the skin's pH balance and lead to more breakouts rather than solving the problem of acne.

Expert Advice:

Dermatologists recommend sticking to scientifically proven acne treatments and consulting a professional for personalized care if the problem persists for too long. Ginger may have some indirect benefits for skin health, such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation when consumed; it should not be applied to skin directly.

Reliable home remedies for acne:

1. You can apply fresh aloe vera gel on your pimples to reduce the irritation and redness.

2. You can apply a paste formed with turmeric powder and water on your face to gain anti bacterial effect.

3. You can put a few ice cubes in a clean cloth and tap on your skin to reduce irritation.

4. You can also make green tea and apply it on your skin with cotton ball as green tea has anti oxidants.

5. Always stay well hydrated to remove toxins from your body for better skin health.

