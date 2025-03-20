user
user

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Girls born on the following dates supposedly never face such a situation. In fact, their life becomes even more joyful after marriage. They are blessed with a queen-like life.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:47 PM IST

woman born on these dates live like queens after marriage

Many people are afraid of marriage. Many girls feel that after marriage, their life may not be to their liking, they have to listen only to what their husband says, they have to do whatever their mother-in-law says, and they have no independence in their life at all. But, according to numerology, girls born on the following dates supposedly never face such a situation. In fact, their life becomes even more joyful after marriage. They are blessed with a queen-like life. So, let's find out on which dates such lucky girls are born...

article_image2

Who are the girls who become lucky after marriage...?

Those born on the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 22nd, 23rd, 26th, 28th of any month will have a happy life after marriage. They get a luxurious life, health, happiness, and as much love as they want. They lead a life without financial problems. They live like queens in their in-laws' house. Their husbands love them immensely. And the mother-in-law becomes like another mother.
 


article_image3

There are also dates that are unsatisfactory in terms of love. Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 15th, 17th, 20th, 24th, 27th, 29th, 31st will not be happy after marriage. They are always dissatisfied in love. They are sad that their partner does not love them wholeheartedly. No matter how hard they try, they sometimes feel that they are not getting love.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast MEG

Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways MEG

Travel destinations: Kanha to Sundarbans; 5 India's safest and most picturesque forest getaways

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track MEG

Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees RBA

Designing Office Spaces That Inspire and Motivate Employees

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry MEG

Food habits to lifestyle: 6 proven Gut health tips by celebrity doctor Steven Gundry

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

KEC to KFIN: Top 7 strong stocks to watch on March 20 NTI

KEC to KFIN: Top 7 strong stocks to watch on March 20

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon