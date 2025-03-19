Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Namita Thapar-inspired 7 pantsuit ideas for every occasion

1. Desert Brown Pant Suit

If you want to try a boss lady look in the office like Thapar, owner of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, you can wear a desert brown colored pantsuit. Wear flared bell-bottom pants with it.

2. Long Jacket Style Pant Suit

If you are going to a restaurant or club with your colleagues for a night party, carry a beige colored pantsuit in transparent fabric like Namita Thapar and an overcoat over it.

3. Lavender Pant Suit

If you like wearing subtle colors in the office, you can try a lady boss look by wearing a lavender colored straight cut pant, tube top and a long jacket over it.

4. Flared Pants with Off Shoulder Blouse

For a glamorous look, you can wear beige colored flowy long pants like Namita Thapar. Pair it with an off-shoulder puff sleeves blouse with a floral print design on a cream base.

5. Try Velvet Pant Suit

Velvet pantsuit is forever and can give you a very classy look. You can carry electric blue colored bell bottom pants, tube top and a short blazer over it like Namita.

6. Shimmer Pant Suit

In an office night party, you can get a very bossy look by getting a crop blazer and stylish pants in brown shimmer fabric like Namita Thapar.

7. Blue and White Combination Pant Suit

A working woman must have a blue colored pantsuit. Which she can carry in office meetings or casual meetings. Complete your look by wearing a white plain top with it.

Explore Nagpur's 8 Must-Try Street Foods: A Culinary Journey

Trendy Madhubani Print Lehengas for Chaitra Navratri 2025

Ramadan Baby Boy: 20 Blessed Arabic Names for Your Newborn Son

Bengali Baby Boy Names with Meaning: Unique Choices for Your Son