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Rare Two-Headed Turtle Found In America, Both Heads Show Different Personalities (PHOTOS)
Researchers in America have discovered a rare two-headed turtle weighing just 5.2 grams. Despite sharing one body, both heads display distinct personalities, offering scientists a fascinating glimpse into this unusual natural phenomenon.
Volunteers from the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary discovered this extremely rare two-headed diamondback terrapin hatchling. They found it in a protected nesting site in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The baby turtle weighs a mere 5.2 grams. Rescuers brought the hatchling to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable on September 17. Wildlife vets are currently monitoring its health around the clock.
Doctors diagnosed this tiny turtle with a rare genetic condition called bicephaly. The embryo starts developing as twins but fails to separate completely in the egg. Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Centers, explained the science behind this. He noted that the incomplete separation process often leaves these animals with shared or tangled internal organs.
The medical team cannot confirm the turtle's gender yet, but the hatchling swims, eats, and responds to signals perfectly well. Interestingly, the two heads display completely different personalities. Vets noticed that the left head acts much more active and aggressive. The lead medical technicians mentioned that the left head actually started biting people on its very first day at the center.
Cape Cod rarely sees two-headed turtles, but this marks the third diamondback terrapin brought to the Cape Wildlife Center in six years. Locals have spotted five such turtles in the area since the early 2000s. Doctors plan to run detailed CT scans and X-rays once the turtle grows a bit larger. These tests will help them understand how the internal organs function inside the shared shell.
The center will release the turtle back into the wild if it grows strong enough to survive independently. Otherwise, the wildlife center will care for it permanently. Diamondback terrapins usually live in brackish water marshes along the US Northeast and Gulf coasts. Wild terrapins eat snails, crabs, and fish, but the center currently feeds this baby chopped fish, worms, and vitamin pills. Massachusetts lists these turtles as a threatened species due to climate change, rising sea levels, and fishing nets.
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