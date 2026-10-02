The center will release the turtle back into the wild if it grows strong enough to survive independently. Otherwise, the wildlife center will care for it permanently. Diamondback terrapins usually live in brackish water marshes along the US Northeast and Gulf coasts. Wild terrapins eat snails, crabs, and fish, but the center currently feeds this baby chopped fish, worms, and vitamin pills. Massachusetts lists these turtles as a threatened species due to climate change, rising sea levels, and fishing nets.