India’s Independence Day is more than just a celebration—it’s a reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and milestones that shaped the nation. Here are 15 fascinating facts about this historic day that every Indian should know.

India celebrates its 79 th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. The day is nearly celebrating eight decades since the freedom from British rule in 1947. It is a national holiday but a reminder of the sacrifices, resilience, and unity that made a destiny for the country. Here are 15 interesting facts about the Independence Day of India that every citizen should know.

15 Interesting Facts About Independence Day 2025 Every Indian Should

1. The Date Was Named by Lord Mountbatten:

The last Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, chose August 15 because it happened to be the second anniversary of the surrender of Japan in World War II.

2. The Partition Happened Along with Independence:

India's independence day also created painful partition, forming Pakistan on 14 August 1947, which made possible large movements and communal violence.

3. First Speech of Prime Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru made his famous speech, "Tryst with Destiny", just before the midnight hour of August 14, 1947, in the Constituent Assembly.

4. First Flag Hoisted at Red Fort

For the first time, the national flag was to be hoisted at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, not on August 15, but the following day, i.e., August 16, 1947.

5. National Anthem Did Come Later

Although the Jana Gana Mana was written way back in 1911, it was only adopted as India's national anthem on January 24, 1950.

6. No National Flag until 1947

Prior to independence Day, India did not have any official national flag. Tricolour was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947.

7. Mahatma Gandhi Was Not There at Delhi Celebrations

On Independence Day 1947, Gandhi was in Bengal fasting for communal harmony instead of being found in celebration in Delhi.

8. Postal Stamp Issued on Independence Day:

India issued its first commemorative postage stamp on August 15, 1947. The stamp had the tricolour flag.

9. Independence Without Constitution:

When India became free, it did not have any complete Constitution. The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

10. Two prime ministers, who missed the flag hoisting:

Since the year 1947, two prime ministers of India, namely Indira Gandhi in 1979 and Charan Singh in 1980, did not hoist the flag at Red Fort.

11. Greater Independence: Early, Rather Than Planned

The original plan for the British was to transfer power by June 1948, but with rising unrest, Mountbatten moved this date to August 1947.

12. Across the Globe, Celebration

India's embassies and communities around the world celebrate August 15 with events and ceremonies to hoist the flag.

13. The Dimensions of the Tricolor are Fixed

Ratio between the width and length of the Indian flag as per Flag Code of India is 2:3.

14. Tradition of Red Fort Speech

Every Prime Minister gives a speech from the Red Fort every time on Independence Day to address the nation's achievements and where it is headed.

15. Independence Day Not Just in India

Several other countries such as South Korea, Bahrain, and Congo also celebrate independence on the 15th of August for most unrelated historical reasons.

Independence Day is more than a historical event-it's a celebration of India's journey, resilience, and unity. These facts help us remember all those aspects of the sacrifices made by those who made freedom possible and inspire the future generation of this.