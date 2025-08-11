- Home
- Entertainment
- Independence Day 2025: Swades to Lagaan; Here's a list of 5 Patriotic movies to watch
Independence Day 2025: Swades to Lagaan; Here's a list of 5 Patriotic movies to watch
Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of 5 Patriotic movies that you can watch with your friends and family on 15th August
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Independence Day 2025
Independence day is around the corner. The country will be celebrating it's 79th Independence Day this year. Here's a list of 5 patriotic movies you can watch
Shershaah (2021)
A biographical war drama on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. Filled with bravery, sacrifice, and emotional depth, Shershaah is an inspiring tribute to India’s armed forces.
Swades (2004)
A deeply moving story about an NRI NASA scientist returning to India and rediscovering his roots. The film blends themes of development, responsibility, and love for the nation, making it a heartfelt Independence Day watch.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Based on the real-life Indian Army surgical strikes of 2016, this high-energy action film showcases military strategy, courage, and national pride. Vicky Kaushal’s “How’s the josh?” became a patriotic catchphrase nationwide.
Rang De Basanti (2006)
A powerful youth-oriented film that connects the lives of modern-day students with India’s freedom fighters. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that urges viewers to question corruption and injustice, echoing the ideals of sacrifice and change.
Lagaan (2001)
A unique take on patriotism, Lagaan mixes sports, colonial oppression, and unity. Set in the British Raj era, it tells the story of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to escape unfair taxes. The film’s music, drama, and underdog spirit make it a timeless watch.