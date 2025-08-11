Image Credit : Getty

Independence Day is on Friday, August 15th, plus you have Saturday and Sunday off. If you can manage a Thursday off, you'll have a four-day weekend! To lift your spirits, take a trip with your loved ones to Bolpur Santiniketan, Tagore's memorable place near your home. Three days are enough to explore this popular spot in Birbhum. You can take a day to rest before returning home and heading back to the office on Monday. So why wait? Book your hotel and train tickets now and head to Santiniketan. You can reach Tagore's district in just four to five hours.