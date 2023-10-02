Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning

    Soaked almonds in the morning offer improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, weight management, heart and brain health benefits, improved skin health, and potential blood sugar control. Consume in moderation as part of a balanced diet

    Improved digestion to skin health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Almonds in the morning ATG EAI
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    Eating soaked almonds in the morning can provide several health benefits due to their nutritional content and the fact that soaking them can make some of their nutrients more bioavailable. Here are seven potential benefits:

    1. Improved Digestion: Soaking almonds overnight can help remove their outer skin, which contains enzyme inhibitors and tannins that can inhibit nutrient absorption and digestion. This makes soaked almonds easier to digest and less likely to cause digestive discomfort.

    2. Enhanced Nutrient Absorption: Soaking almonds can increase the bioavailability of nutrients such as vitamins (especially vitamin E) and minerals (like magnesium) by breaking down compounds that can hinder their absorption.

    3. Weight Management: Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which can help you feel full and satisfied. Eating soaked almonds in the morning can promote satiety, potentially reducing overall calorie intake throughout the day.

    4. Heart Health: Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, such as vitamin E, which can support heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and oxidative stress. Soaked almonds can provide these heart-healthy benefits.

    5. Brain Health: The vitamin E and antioxidants in almonds may help protect brain cells from oxidative damage. Consuming soaked almonds regularly may contribute to better cognitive function and brain health.

    6. Skin Health: Almonds are a good source of vitamin E and antioxidants, which can help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV radiation. These nutrients may contribute to a healthier complexion.

    7. Blood Sugar Control: Almonds have a low glycemic index and are rich in fiber and healthy fats, which can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Eating soaked almonds in the morning as part of a balanced breakfast may help prevent blood sugar spikes.

    It's important to note that while soaked almonds offer these potential benefits, they should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Overconsumption of almonds can lead to excess calorie intake, which may not be suitable for individuals trying to manage their weight. Additionally, if you have nut allergies or other specific dietary concerns, consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making almonds a regular part of your diet.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 8:30 AM IST
