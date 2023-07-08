Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Identify and overcome negative behaviours normalised in dysfunctional families

    Know about the common behaviors normalised in dysfunctional families and learn how to break free from harmful patterns. Gain insights into poor communication, enabling, boundary violations, emotional neglect, and power imbalances. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Identify and overcome negative behaviours normalised in dysfunctional families MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Dysfunctional families can exhibit various patterns of behavior that may become normalized over time. It is important to note that dysfunctional family behaviors can have a profound impact on the well-being of individuals involved. Recognizing these patterns and seeking support, such as therapy or counseling, can be essential for breaking the cycle and fostering healthier family dynamics.

    Here are five common behaviors that are often normalized within dysfunctional family dynamics:

    ALSO READ: Interview Success: 7 mistakes to avoid during job interviews

    1. Poor Communication

    In dysfunctional families, communication often becomes strained or ineffective. Open and honest dialogue may be discouraged, and instead, there may be frequent misunderstandings, misinterpretations, or even outright avoidance of important conversations. Family members may resort to passive-aggressive behavior, shouting matches, or emotional withdrawal as a means of communication. This lack of healthy communication can hinder the development of strong relationships and contribute to ongoing conflicts.

    2. Enabling and Codependency

    Dysfunctional families may enable destructive behaviors such as addiction, mental illness, or abusive patterns. Family members may prioritize keeping up appearances or avoiding confrontation, leading them to cover up or minimize the consequences of unhealthy behaviors. This enabling behavior can foster codependency, where individuals become emotionally reliant on one another, often sacrificing their own well-being for the sake of maintaining dysfunctional dynamics.

    3. Boundary Violations

    Boundaries within dysfunctional families are often blurred or non-existent. Family members may intrude on each other's personal space, emotions, or possessions. Privacy may be invaded, and individual autonomy may be undermined. This lack of respect for boundaries can lead to a loss of personal identity, decreased self-esteem, and difficulties in forming healthy relationships outside the family unit.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NAOS (@naos.therapy)

    4. Emotional Neglect

    Dysfunctional families may neglect the emotional needs of their members. Emotions might be dismissed, minimized, or outright ignored. Individuals may struggle to express their feelings or seek emotional support from family members. This emotional neglect can have long-lasting effects, leading to emotional detachment, difficulty forming intimate relationships, and an increased risk of mental health issues.

    5. Control and Power Imbalances

    Power struggles and control dynamics are prevalent in dysfunctional families. One or more family members may exert excessive control over others through manipulation, coercion, or the use of guilt and fear. This can result in a hierarchical structure where certain individuals hold all the power, while others feel powerless and marginalized. These power imbalances can stifle personal growth, limit individual decision-making, and perpetuate a cycle of dysfunction across generations.

    ALSO READ: Mastering the Art of Saving Money: 7 essential tips for students

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics ATG EAI

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics

    Numerology Prediction for July 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible advantages of drinking Ginger Tea in Monsoons vma eai

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible advantages of drinking Ginger Tea in Monsoons

    5 reasons why Rajma Chawal is healthy and TASTY meal of all-times vma eai

    5 reasons why Rajma Chawal is healthy and TASTY meal of all-times

    Fibre to Nutrition: 5 incredible benefits of Upma on health vma eai

    Fibre to Nutrition: 5 incredible benefits of Upma on health

    Recent Stories

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics ATG EAI

    Protecting your skin during Monsoon: 6 vital Skincare tips for Diabetics

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 8 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 8, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Kusha Kapila wittily asks Urfi Javed for tips on handling 'Slut-Shaming' in VIRAL video - WATCH vma

    Kusha Kapila wittily asks Urfi Javed for tips on handling 'Slut-Shaming' in VIRAL video - WATCH

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible advantages of drinking Ginger Tea in Monsoons vma eai

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible advantages of drinking Ginger Tea in Monsoons

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon