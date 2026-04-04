It's super important to keep your ration card updated. When family members change, like after a marriage or death, removing their names ensures the right people get the benefits. The government has made this easy with both online and offline options.

Ration Card: The central government gives ration cards to economically weaker families so they can get food grains at a cheap rate. The card has the names of all family members, and the amount of grain you get depends on this list. That's why it's really important to keep your ration card updated from time to time.

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Why is it necessary to update the card with family changes?

Family situations change over time. Sometimes you need to add a new member, and other times, you need to remove a name. For example, when a daughter gets married and moves to her in-laws' house, her name must be removed from her parents' ration card. Similarly, if a family member passes away, their name has to be taken off the list. This is important to stop anyone from wrongly claiming benefits.

Why is removing a name from the ration card so important?

The ration card is usually in the name of the head of the family, with other members listed on it. If you don't update the names after a change in the family, there's a chance that someone could get unauthorized benefits. Removing names is crucial to make sure the right benefits reach the right people.

How to remove a name online?

The government has made it easy to update your ration card online. You just need to log in to the official website of the Food and Civil Supplies department. After logging in, you have to fill in your ration card details and choose the ‘Change/Remove Name’ option. Then, select the person's name, mention the reason for removal, and upload the required documents. Once the process is complete, the name will be removed from the ration card.

Offline method is also available

If you can't use the online process, don't worry, there's an offline option too. You can go to the nearest food grain supply office and fill out an application form. You'll need to submit necessary documents along with the form, like a death certificate or other proofs. After the officials verify your documents, the changes will be made to the official records.